(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig boys basketball comes into the final few weeks of the regular season near the top of the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings.
.Denison-Schleswig (9-2, 7-1) is one of three teams with one conference loss, along with Harlan and Kuemper Catholic.
They opened Hawkeye Ten Conference action with a loss to Kuemper Catholic but have since responded with seven straight wins.
"The conference always gets you prepared for playing your basketball at the end of the year," Denison-Schleswig head coach Derek Fink. "You set yourself up for failure if you're not ready to go. We got punched in the nose by Kuemper. That was a wake-up call. There's not a night off. You better bring your lunch pale and hard hat because it's a grind."
Last year, the Monarchs posted a 7-3 conference record and played their basketball in the postseason on their way to a substate final trip. They returned their top three scorers from that team.
The experience proved pivotal for the Monarchs as they navigated through the season.
"These guys are prepared for what's coming," Fink said. "They understand the course of a season. It's a long season. We try to break it down to where we're ascending at the end. There's never a substitute for experience. Luckily we have that. It's paid dividends for us."
Senior Carson Seuntjens leads the Monarchs' scoring efforts with 18.0 points per game, while Luke Wiebers also averages double figures with 13.0 points per game. Lance Arkfeld (8.8 PPG), Jaxon Wessel (8.7 PPG), Gavin Hipnar (8.0 PPG) and Ricardo Castillo (6.3 PPG) have also been trusted scorers.
The Monarchs have a mix of speed and athleticism with Seuntjens and Wiebers and size with Arkfeld and Hipnar.
"We have some good shooters on our team," Fink said. "But we have guys good at taking it to the rim. We're at our best when we make teams guard the rim. When we make them protect the basket, we're at our best."
The Monarchs' offense has gotten more efficient as the season progressed.
"When we take care of the basketball, we get more shots at the basket," Fink said. "Turning the ball over leads to easy points for the other team or a lack of shots on your end. Earlier in the year, we were taking too many chances."
The Monarchs return to action Tuesday night against Harlan in a non-conference battle. Denison-Schleswig cruised to a 75-51 win over Harlan on December 9th. While that win came convincingly, Coach Fink knows the Cyclones (9-3, 6-1) are much improved.
"They weren't at full strength," Fink said. "We caught them on a night where we played at our top, and they didn't play their best. I think they remember that night. Whatever happened is no precursor. They're going to be ready. We have to be ready to go. We're going to have our work cut out for us."
The Monarchs also face Shenandoah (Friday) this week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Fink.