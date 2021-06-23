(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig softball team recently notched an impressive Hawkeye Ten Conference win and hope to put their finished product together before the postseason begins.
The Lady Monarchs (16-7, 9-3) handed defending Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Atlantic their only conference loss of the year when they defeated the 3A No. 10 squad 3-2 on Thursday.
"It was a very well-played game," Coach Kevin Dau said. "It was probably the cleanest game we have played all year. When we put all three phases together, things go pretty well."
Unfortunately, putting all three phases together has been easier said than done for Coach Dau's squad.
"It's been up and down at times," he said. "We've been a little inconsistent. Sometimes, we will have good pitching, but our bats and defense will struggle, or vice versa."
The Monarchs have won seven of their last nine, with their two blemishes coming to state-ranked Harlan and Sioux City North.
"It's been a good season, but we need to keep getting better and working in all three phases," Dau said.
Freshman pitcher Claire Leinen has sparked the Lady Monarchs' defense by posting a 14-7 record, 4.47 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings.
"We brought Claire up as an eighth-grader and gave her a few chances," Dau said. "She became our No. 1. Claire gives us the best chance to be successful most nights out."
Junior Hailey Mesick has also seen time in the circle. Mesick owns a 2-0 record, 4.85 ERA and three strikeouts this season.
Offensively, Denison hits .303 as a team. Junior Teryn Fink leads the way with a .387 average and 12 RBI. Paige Kastner has a team-high 21 RBI, and Hannah Slater has tallied nine extra-base hits in Coach Dau's well-rounded offense.
"We've been hitting 1 through 9 in the lineup," he said. "They're getting a lot of hits that keep rallies going. Hitting at the top and the bottom of the order only makes the middle better. But we've been striking out a little too often. If we clean that up, it will give us a better chance to be successful."
The Monarchs are tied with Creston for third in the Hawkeye Ten behind Atlantic and Harlan. They get another crack at Atlantic on Wednesday, followed by a slate with Lewis Central (14-11, 6-5) Thursday.
"We have to take care of our business every night," Dau said. "We need to concentrate on ourselves, have good pitching, score runs and limit the errors."
