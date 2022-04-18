(Denison) -- Another Denison-Schleswig soccer standout is set to continue playing at the next level.
Bailey Gibbons – an All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team choice in 2021 – will take her talents to Buena Vista.
“I was between a few different schools,” Gibbons said. “It was definitely a really tough one. I had been talking to the head coach (at Buena Vista) for a while, and every time I went for a visit and hung with the team it felt more and more like home.”
Gibbons is off to another fine start this season, posting one goal and two assists in just two games. She had eight goals and six assists in her junior year.
“I really like how (Buena Vista) was a smaller campus feel,” Gibbons added. “You’re really going to be a person there and not just another number at the school. The team definitely helped me feel more at home, and it was just overall the perfect fit.”
Gibbons feels her success as an attacking midfielder and striker will translate well at the next level with the Beavers.
“I think I’ll definitely help create opportunities on and off the ball,” she said. “Try to get into open areas and help get some goals on the scoresheet.”
Buena Vista went just 1-15 this past fall, but they counted just three seniors and no juniors on their roster. There were a combined 17 freshmen and sophomores on the team, and Gibbons hopes she can make an early impact.
“They’re definitely a growing program,” Gibbons said. “They’re trying to get in girls that will help make a difference. I definitely think whether I start or come off the bench I can make a difference.”
Gibbons joins former KMAlanders Amanda Brich (Tri-Center), Clare Plummer (Abraham Lincoln) and Jaylin Woodward (Glenwood) on the roster. Tobi Brich (Tri-Center) and Nikki Schuppan (Glenwood) were seniors on this past season’s team.
Listen to the full interview with Gibbons from Monday’s UFR below.