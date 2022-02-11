(Glenwood) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys squandered a 13-point lead but found a way to hold off Glenwood and snap a five-game skid with a 65-60 win on Friday night.
The win mirrored many of the Monarchs' recent defeats, although the result was different this time.
"Good teams are going to make runs at you," Coach Derek Fink said. "When teams have made runs, we haven't responded the right way or good enough to overcome those. I'm really proud of their kids and their response."
The Monarchs started the game with 16 of the first 23 points and led 26-14 after the first quarter thanks to six 3-pointers. Things stayed even in the second quarter, with the Monarchs taking a 38-27 lead into halftime.
"We are confident in the guys we put on the court to be offensive threats," Fink said. "When the ball gets side-to-side and our bigs post-up hard, you get open looks. It was great to see our guys knock them down. When you see the ball go through the basket, it creates another energy level for your offensive and defensive game."
Glenwood countered Denison's fast start with a fierce fourth-quarter comeback, erasing a 50-37 deficit with a 19-4 run that handed the Rams their first lead of the night at 56-54 midway through the final frame.
However, the Monarchs (12-9) went on the final run, tallying the last eight points to complete the season sweep.
"We came out hot," said junior Carson Seuntjens. "They made a big response in the fourth quarter, but we battled back and got the win."
Seuntjens led Denison with 16 points and buried five throws in the game's final minutes to secure the victory.
"Step up and make them," he said, "that's how we were going to win the game."
"We have confidence in most of our guys," Fink said. "Obviously, Carson wanted the ball in his hands. We gave a few away at the free-throw line, but Carson stepped up and was a big leader for us."
Luke Wiebers and Jaxon Wessel added 12 points apiece, Lance Arkfeld had nine points, Hunter Emery came off the bench for a pair of big triples in the first half, and Gavin Hipnar posted seven points in a reserve role.
"I feel the game was won with us attacking the rim and getting good shots at the right time," Seuntjens said. "Everyone contributed. It wasn't just one or two guys."
Caden Johnson led Glenwood (10-9) with 16 points. Gavin Schau shined in a reserve role with 12 points, and Kayden Anderson finished with eight points. The Rams conclude their regular season on Tuesday against Lewis Central.
The win -- Denison's first in 14 days -- points the Monarchs in the right direction with the postseason looming. They end their regular season on Tuesday against Atlantic and open the postseason with Lewis Central in a Class 3A Substate 8 opener.
The Monarchs have the pieces to put together another respectful postseason run, something they've grown accustomed to in Crawford County. It's just a matter of putting it into motion.
"This is a reassurance that we are in the right direction," Fink said. "We just have to do a better job of shot selection and taking care of the basketball."
Check out the full interviews with Seuntjens and Coach Fink below.