(Denison) -- One of the top defensive players in the area over the last several years will take his talents to Morningside.
Denison-Schleswig standout Nathan Gallup led the Monarchs in tackles each of the last two seasons and that prompted interest from the premiere NAIA school in the nation.
“Before I committed, I got to visit Morningside three times,” Gallup said. “I really felt at home there. I felt comfortable there.”
During the course of his multiple visits to the Sioux City school, Gallup says he formed great relationships with the Morningside staff.
“I know them pretty well,” he said. “The defensive coordinator likes to play football the way I like to play football. Him and I really get along, and I think playing for him will be really fun.”
During all three of his visits, Gallup says he was pretty much able to see everything.
“I know my way around pretty well,” he said. “There are some Denison kids that go there that I’m friends with. That’ll be nice as well.”
Of course, familiarity with the school and with some of the students goes along pretty well with the fact that Steve Ryan’s Mustangs are well known for their winning ways.
“That was huge,” Gallup said. “I want to go somewhere we can win games, and I know they can turn me into a player that can be really good. That was a big thing in the decision-making process was to go somewhere I think can make me the best player I can be. I think they’ve shown they can do that.”
Hear much more from Gallup’s Tuesday morning interview on Upon Further Review linked below.