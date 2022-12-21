(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand was one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland in the first portion of the season.
Hildebrand - the No. 7 ranked wrestler in IA Wrestle's 3A rankings -- enters the 2023 slate with an 18-0 record.
"I'm excited to get the second half of the season started," Hildebrand said. "It's hard to believe I'm undefeated right now. I can't complain."
Hildebrand has won 12 matches by fall. He pinned his way to a title at last week's Carroll Invitational with three falls over Jeep Clark (Carroll), Dayne Hunter (Westwood) and Warren Summers (Abraham Lincoln)
"I prepared for every match," he said. "I knew what my opponents looked like so I planned ahead. The Westwood and Carroll kids were shorter, so I got on their legs. The CBAL kid was 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7, so I had to use my upper body more."
Hildebrand has relied on his specialty -- a sweep single leg.
"It's a low-risk and high-reward move," he said. "I also have a blast double I use in certain situations and a high crotch, but I mostly work on the sweep single. I try to get them moving to set up my shots."
Hildebrand is a two-time state qualifier. He narrowly missed out on a medal last year, but feels he made the proper strides in the offseason to correct that.
"I did freestyle for the first time this summer," he said. "Last year, my conditioning wasn't top-notch. I didn't place is because I wasn't in shape. I don't want to be a factor this year. Last year, I was aggressive, but I want to be more aggressive this year."
Hildebrand has emphasized wrestling from the neutral and bottom positions. He feels those improvements could make a difference in his hopeful postseason run.
"I want my neutral to be top notch," he said. "I don't like being on the bottom, but there are points where I have to go on bottom. I want to dominate every position."
Click below to hear more with Hildebrand.