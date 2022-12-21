Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy with periods of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.