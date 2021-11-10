(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand has been selected as first team linebacker in Class 4A District 1.
Hildebrand is joined on the first team by LeMars offensive lineman Brandon Vander Sluis and defensive back David Leusink. Vander Sluis was also honored also the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the district. Denison-Schleswig’s Aiden Schuttinga was picked as the co-winner of the league’s Punter of the Year.
The Monarchs had six other athletes picked to the second team: sophomore wide receiver Jake Fink, senior wide receiver Matt Weltz, junior offensive lineman Derek Scheuring, sophomore defensive lineman Noah Faya, senior linebacker Devin Fink and senior defensive back Trey Brotherton. LeMars junior running back Elijah Dougherty is also a second team choice.
Denison-Schleswig sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers and junior offensive lineman/linebacekr Jordan VonTersch nabbed honorable mention honors. LeMars senior quarterback Tyler Iverson and senior defensive back Cal Eckstaine were also honorable mention picks.
View the complete list of honorees in the district below.