(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig football and wrestling star Jaxson Hildebrand will stay busy at Northwestern College next year.
Hildebrand will join the defending NAIA football champions while continuing to pursue his love for wrestling.
"It feels amazing," Hildebrand said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "The pressure of not worrying about where I'm going to be about the next four years feels good."
Hildebrand had a choice to make: wrestling or football. Turns out, he had another option: wrestling and football.
"I've been wrestling since first grade," he said. "I always wanted to play college football, but I never took wrestling into consideration. I couldn't imagine not wrestling next year. That's the main reason I chose Northwestern. They push dual-sport athletes."
Hildebrand got the blessing to dual-sport from Northwestern head football coach Matt McCarty.
"He said, 'If you're going to wrestle, wrestle. I'm not going to hold it against you.' I just wasn't ready to give it up yet."
Hildebrand chose dual-sporting Northwestern over playing football at Southwest Minnesota State.
"Doing two sports pushed me to Northwestern," Hildebrand said. "I wasn't ready to give up wrestling."
Hildebrand joins a Northwestern program fresh off an NAIA national championship.
"It's amazing to know I'm going to be around people with the same goal in mind," he said. "Going from Denison to a national champion team is different, but I'm going to enjoy it."
Hildebrand expects to wrestle at heavyweight.
"It's good to know people believe in me," he said. "I think I'll bring a different style of heavyweight. I'll definitely be a quicker, more agile heavyweight."
Balancing two sports in college isn't easy, but Hildebrand welcomes the challenge.
"I know high school isn't the same, but I played four sports in high school," he said. "I'm used to going from football to wrestling. I think they'll take some pressure off my shoulders and work with me."
