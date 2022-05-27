(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig's Hailey Meseck will attend college and play tennis at Buena Vista next year.
For Meseck, the opportunity allows her to continue a sport near and dear to her.
"I'm excited," she said. "I attended a tennis camp at BV, and I enjoyed it. I know playing tennis is a great choice for me."
Meseck weighed playing tennis collegiately or focusing on just being a college student before ultimately choosing to extend her career at Buena Vista.
"I knew I wanted to stay active in college," Meseck said. "And playing tennis sounded like the perfect idea for that."
Buena Vista's proximity to Denison intrigued Meseck.
"I wanted to stay close to home," she said. "I got in touch with their tennis coach. We started talking, and it hit from there. BV was the perfect fit for there. I did an overnight stay, and I enjoyed the friendly staff and faculty."
Meseck enters the college tennis world with an open mind.
"I don't know much about their program," she said. "But I met up with their coach (Dan Taylor). He watched a few of my meets. He's supportive of all of his athletes."
Meseck prides herself on her serve and specializes in doubles action. She hopes to utilize those strengths at the collegiate level.
"I'm going to work on my skills this summer and try to better myself," she said. "I don't have any goals yet, but those will probably come by the end of my freshman season."
Meseck plans to study art education at Buena Vista.
Former KMAlanders Alexis McGinnis (Shenandoah), Nicole Lange (Harlan) and Lexi Bruns (Harlan) were on the Beavers' roster last year.
Find the full interview with Meseck below.