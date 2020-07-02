(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig rising senior Hannah Neemann made her college future official earlier this week with a commitment to McKendree University.
McKendree is a Division II school in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and located in Lebanon, Illinois.
“The campus is just gorgeous,” Neemann said of her choice. “Smaller but kind of spread out so you can kind of have a little bit of a bigger feel. They have a lot of community support, which is really important to me.”
The 6-foot-0 Neemann averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs this past winter.
“Quarantine hit, and that’s kind of when I sat down and started making things happen,” she said. “I made my highlight video and started emailing coaches. I got quite a few responses, which was really exciting.”
Even in the midst of a pandemic, Neemann was able to visit four campuses, including the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa before deciding on McKendree.
“The coaches and the players (were great),” Neemann said. “Their coach Kari Kerkhoff is from Manning, so she just knows what I’m talking about. The players have great personalities and were all super welcoming.
McKendree went 12-16 this past winter, including 5-15 in the GLVC.
“The program is kind of on the up and up,” Neemann said. “Coach Kerkhoff took it over, and they didn’t have very good seasons. She’s shifted the program, and they’re starting to win more.”
Neemann, who says she is exploring her academic options with a lean towards something history-based, is excited to have the recruiting process come to an end, although she had a lot of fun throughout.
“I talked with a lot of great people and it made things that much easier,” she added.
Listen to the complete interview with Neemann linked below.