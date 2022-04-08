(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Autumn Nemitz is set to continue her soccer career at Northwestern College in Orange City.
"For me, it's important," Nemitz said. "To have that opportunity is wonderful. I've always loved soccer. It's always been my favorite sport. It will be so much fun."
Nemitz says she instantly knew Northwestern College was the spot for her.
"I wanted a college that made me feel at home and wasn't too big or small," she said. "I felt that Northwestern had that. Once I found out they had a soccer program, I met with their coach, and she was welcoming."
Nemitz briefly considered attending the University of South Dakota before committing to Northwestern.
The Red Raiders were 6-11-1 in 2021.
"One thing that stood out to me is how the teammates got along," she said. "They were supportive."
Nemitz is a defender at Denison-Schleswig and expects to assume the same role in college.
"I went to a few of their practices and have worked with some of their defenders," she said. "It was easy to play with them and get along with them."
As she transitions to the college game, Nemitz hopes to become more of a ball-handler.
"I feel like everyone in soccer needs ball-handling skills," she said. "I feel like mine aren't as good as others. It's something I really want to push myself to get better at."
Nemitz says she's going to Northwestern with an open mind and ready to learn.
"I'll keep a positive mindset all of the time," she said. "I feel like having a positive mindset will help me succeed in schooling and soccer."
Nemitz plans to study physical therapy at Northwestern. Check out her full interview below.