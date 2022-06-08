(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Colin Reis isn't afraid to admit his tennis game lacks finesse, but the nationally-rated powerlifter flexed his muscle this year to claim KMAland's top honor.
Reis rolled to a Hawkeye Ten Conference title, led his team to a conference team title, medaled at the state doubles tournament, and guided the Monarchs to a deep postseason run.
"It was a great year," he said.
For Reis, the 2022 KMAland Tennis Player of the Year honor puts a fitting bow on a remarkable career hat started nine years ago.
"I got involved with summer tennis camps here in town, and I fell in love with the game in middle school," he said. "Harry (Harrison Dahm) and I were up everyday during the summer working our game and watching YouTube videos trying to figure out stuff. I fell in love with the sport."
Reis opted to emphasize in doubles action throughout his career. That choice resulted in three state medals for him and his partners.
He paired with Sean Moran in 2019 to take sixth at state. Reis then joined Harrison Dahm to collect state medals in 2021 and 2022, highlighted by a third-place finish this past spring.
"We were one of two doubles teams returning to state from the year before," Reis said. "We knew that was an advantage for us. We barely lost to the state champs in the semifinals. It was a little disappointing, but we played them close."
Reis and Dahm came a long way from using YouTube to get tennis tips.
"I can trust him," Reis said. "We've played together for so long that the chemistry is just there. I don't need to talk. We know what the other is going to do."
Reis shined in individual opportunities, too, but he says it took some work.
"I didn't like how I started the season," he said. "I felt sloppy, but it eventually came together and clicked for me."
His best showing came at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, where he cruised to a conference title with a win over Carter White (St. Albert) in the finals.
"I played smart," he said. "I knew there were plenty of good players there. I had to get scrappy to pull out the win. I kind of play scrappy tennis."
"Scrappy tennis" is the way Reis best describes his style.
"I get as many balls back as I can," he said. "I know I'm not going to win many points off big ground strokes. My technique isn't the best. I've never taken a lesson before, so I do my best, play smart, put points together when I can and not force anything."
It helps that Reis can put plenty of power in his swing.
Reis has traveled across the globe to partake in powerlifting contests -- he placed sixth at last year's World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.
His strength has come in handy during his tennis career.
"Weightlifting has been great for me throughout my career," Reis said. "Each year, I get stronger, and my serve gets harder. Weightlifting gave me an athletic boost I wouldn't have had without."
Reis concludes his tennis career thankful he stumbled onto the sport nearly a decade ago.
"I don't regret playing tennis," he said. "Those were some good memories. I enjoyed playing with my team every year. I'm so proud of the way we did each season."
Reis plans to attend the University of Iowa to study pre-med while continuing his weightlifting career.
Reis is the fourth consecutive Hawkeye Ten tennis player to win this award. Reis joins Jeff Miller (2021) and Reed Miller (2019) of St. Albert and Glenwood's Joel Ibanez (2018) as KMAland Tennis Players of the Year.
Check out the full interview below.