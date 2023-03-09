(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig lineman Derek Scheuring will continue his football career at Briar Cliff next year.
"I'm excited," Scheuring said. "Briar Cliff is a great place. I've heard playing at the next level is a lot faster, but it opens up new opportunities for me with new friends and people to meet. I look forward to that."
Scheuring didn't always think he would play college football, but support from his high school coach, Kamari Cotton-Moya, helped convince him.
"If you had told me freshman or sophomore year, I would have believed you," he said. "(Cotton-Moya) encouraged me to try it out. He encouraged me to embark in college football.”
Once he set his sights on playing at the next level, Scheuring drew interest from Briar Cliff and Dordt. He ultimately committed to Briar Cliff.
"It was very close," Scheuring said. "I was torn. At the end of the day, I went with Briar Cliff due to their great coaching staff and the connections I had with them."
Scheuring's size and academic success piqued the interest of the Briar Cliff coaching staff.
"They liked my size, film and academics," he said. "Those helped me."
In Scheuring's own words, he's a student of the game.
"I like to say I'm pretty knowledgeable about the game," he said. "I watch film and analyze them. I learn from my mistakes."
Scheuring hopes to improve his speed at Briar Cliff.
"The speed of play is way faster in college, so I should probably get quicker," he said.
Scheuring plans to study elementary education at Briar Cliff. Drew Wilson (Abraham Lincoln), Wade Brown (Abraham Lincoln), Wes Brown (Abraham Lincoln) and Jaicob Madsen (AHSTW) have also committed to the Chargers' program.
Click below to hear the full interview with Scheuring.