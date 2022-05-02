(Red Oak) -- Denison and Shenandoah each had a team win their respective bracket at the Hawkeye 10 Tennis Doubles Tournament on Monday.
The Denison duo of Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens took the first bracket, with Shenandoah's Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray winning the second.
Johnson and Seuntjens came in to the tournament with the third seed in the first bracket. Seuntjens says the pair was able to capitalize off their early confidence.
"We knew that we had a good shot at winning number one doubles, but we obviously don't know who's going to be in it at the beginning of the day," said Seuntjens. "So when we got our drawing, we felt like we had a good chance as a three seed and we got it done."
The Denison team made their way to the finals by starting with a first-round bye, then defeating Clarinda (8-4) and Atlantic (8-1). Awaiting Seuntjens and Johnson in the championship game was the top-seeded Schuster twins out of Shenandoah. Seuntjens says that his and Johnson's developed chemistry was a factor in pulling off the upset.
"We felt like we had a good chance against them and we were playing well today," said Johnson. "We've had a good chemistry, we've been playing for a while and that helped us."
In the opposite bracket, the second seeded Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray took down the other number one seed of Curnyn and Hipnar out of Denison.
Schlachter and Gray made their title game by taking down Kuemper after a first-round bye (8-6) then toppling Lewis Central (8-1). Going forward, Schlachter says this victory gives them a boost entering the postseason.
"It definitely gives us confidence," said Schlachter. "We didn't play that much before this tournament at just two games, but we played as a balanced team together. So, it definitely gives us confidence for the next few games."
While the duo was able to take care of business in the end, it wasn't without some adversity. A slow start in their first match and having to deal with a location change due to weather meant they had to adapt their approach.
"I enjoy the wind it really helps my serve out, but you got to adjust and keep on going with it," said Gray.
You can find the full bracket and team scores from the Hawkeye 10 tournament here.