(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig's Leo Araujo is headed to Ellsworth to play football.
The Monarchs running back spoke with KMA Sports about the commitment.
"It's truly a great opportunity that I received," Araujo said.
Araujo said the chance to play at Ellsworth after he reached out to assistant coach DeJuan Garland.
"I messaged on Twitter," Araujo said. "They gave me an opportunity to visit and treated me with the utmost respect. After the visit, they offered me."
Iowa Central was also in the mix before Araujo committed to Ellsworth.
"It wasn't tough," he said. "Ellsworth offered me more money on scholarship."
The Panthers' scheme also appealed to Araujo.
"They talked to me about the scheme," he said. "They want me to catch the ball from the backfield and be a ball-hawk."
Araujo had 291 yards and two scores on 82 totes for the Monarchs last year.
"I feel like I need to get faster, practice on my catching and work harder than everyone else," he said. "I need to push myself 10 times more than I did before. I have to get my body ready."
Araujo hopes to have an immediate impact for the Panthers, who are currently 1-3 this season.
"My goal is to play in my first college game and excel in the classroom," he said.
In the long-term, Araujo says he would love to play football as long as possible.
"I want to get college paid for by playing football," he said. "If that happens, that's what I want."
Click below to hear the full interview with Araujo.