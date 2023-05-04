(Atlantic) -- On a day when the top four teams were separated by four total strokes, Harlan put together its best team performance of the season to claim the 2023 Hawkeye Ten Conference Championship Thursday.
Harlan shot 316 as a team, Kuemper Catholic came in second at 317, Denison totaled 319 for third and Atlantic amassed a score of 320 to take fourth.
“[Winning was] very unexpected, but when we came in, I told them that top three wasn’t out of reach at all,” Harlan boys golf head coach Chad Swanson said. “We kinda preached just to grind it out and every stroke matter
Harlan was led by Alex Bladt, who carded a 76 (+7).
“[Bladt] has played pretty well most of the time this year,” Swanson said. “He’s had a couple up-and-down rounds, but for the most part, he’s been a consistent scorer for us. He was second team all-conference last year and at Red Oak and he played really well at Nishna Hills on Tuesday, so I had a feeling we were gonna get a good round from him today. He went even lower than I expected. He had a really good round. It was great to see him put it all together.”
With Bladt leading the charge Jonas Reynolds fired a 79, Braydon Ernst turned in an 80 and Jace Gubbels rounded out Harlan’s championship effort with an 81.
“We hadn’t put it all together until today,” Swanson said. “But that’s what it takes. Four scores on the card. Golf’s a funny game. This is a really good conference of golfers and a couple guys who usually go really low weren’t as low as usual. That’s just how the ball bounces once in a while.”
The individual race was just as close as the team race, as Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery narrowly squeaked out a victory with a 73 to be crowned conference champion.
Emery’s round was the latest in a string of clutch rounds from the Monarch junior.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to accomplish,” Emery said. “I started off really well with an eagle on [hole No. 1] and that really kickstarted my round. You just have to stay positive throughout your round. Even though you bogey a hole, you just gotta come back and par the next.”
Emery navigated an Atlantic Country Club course with no shortage of challenges and came out on top.
“There were a lot of tough parts,” Emery said. “The greens slope a lot, there were some tough pin locations out there, but it’s a nice course. My putting was good but I’d say my driving saved me most.”
Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler was on Emery’s heels all day but came up just short, firing a stellar 74 to take runner-up honors.
“I started off on 18 with a birdie, felt that I could shoot pretty low today,” Spangler said. “All through the round I felt pretty good. I got in the right mindset and just shot really well.”
Spangler’s round Thursday was his best of the season thus far.
“Pretty much everything [was working],” Spangler said. “My drives were straight, my chipping and putting were on point. Overall, it was all pretty good.”
Full results from Thursday's 2023 Hawkeye Ten Conference boys golf championships, as well as full interviews with Swanson, Emery and Spangler, are posted below.