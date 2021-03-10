(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys have leaned on depth, defense and one of the state's best players on their state semifinal run.
This year's deep postseason run is many years in the making for the experienced Panthers squad.
"It's an example of how hard work over several years pays off," Coach Ryan Osburn said. "The kids are super excited. I'm very happy for them."
The Panthers earned their trip to Springfield with a dominant 61-30 win over Orrick in a state quarterfinal.
"They had three kids averaging double figures, and we really frustrated them," Osburn said.
The defense has been the Panthers' calling card throughout the postseason as they held their four opponents to 41.5 points per game.
"We are just sticking to what we've done," Osburn said. "We haven't changed anything. We are maintaining pressure on the ball and taking away the top scorers on the other team."
The Panthers' depth has also enabled them to be successful defensively.
"If you play pressure defense like we try, you have to have a great bench," Osburn said. "We do and those guys know their roles."
The postseason run is also sweet for Coach Osburn, whose son -- Tony -- has been the leader of Mound City's dominant season.
"Being a part of it, and Tony having awesome teammates to enjoy this ride with, has been an awesome experience," Coach Osburn said.
The younger Osburn averages 28 points per game for the Panthers to lead the offense.
Landon Poppa, Conner Derr, William Rother, William Young, Brendan Tubbs, Gage Salsbury and Lane Zembles have complemented Osburn during the Panthers' 28-1 campaign.
Depth has not been an issue for Mound City.
"We have guys that would probably start on 100 percent of the teams we've faced," Coach Osburn said. "When I can look down the bench and guys in the game that I have confidence in, it's a great feeling to have."
Mound City will face St. Elizabeth (18-6) in a state semifinal on Friday afternoon. The Hornets are making their third consecutive trip to the state semifinals and were a state runner-up last season.
Point guard Brock Lucas paces the Hornets with 21.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.
"The kid is not scared of anybody," Osburn said. "He'll pull the trigger from anywhere on the floor."
The Hornets have pieces around Lucas, too.
"Experience is probably their biggest strength," Osburn said. "They're not going to walk in and be nervous. They've been there. It should be a great game for us."
Mound City/St. Elizabeth is scheduled for noon on Friday. The complete interview with Coach Osburn can be heard below.