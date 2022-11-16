(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season.
The Fillies return a solid group of starters to what otherwise figures to be a young roster.
“The kids coming back have done a tremendous job this summer,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We don’t have any seniors on our roster, so that’s kind of different… but we do have kids who’ve played varsity before and gotten some experience, so they’re adjusting to new roles. We’ve had some bumps here and there, but we have some nice pieces. We have some height and we’re pretty athletic. We’re trying to build a nice chemistry and some more culture this year. The teams that have that are usually more successful.”
After a 5-1 start to the season in 2021-22, the Fillies finished with a 10-12 record after going just 2-8 in a loaded Hawkeye Ten Conference. This year, Shenandoah’s depth and talent has the potential to come in handy as the season wears on.
“We're probably gonna be as deep as we ever have been,” Weinrich said. “We’ve had a couple scrimmages and a jamboree and we’ve played all 11 kids. We probably won’t do that every game, but we have the potential to play a lot of different people, and different people will get different chances on any given night.”
One of those people is Macey Finlay, who was the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago. The junior guard led the Fillies in three-point field goals in her sophomore campaign.
“The biggest thing we’re gonna need from [Finlay] and the other juniors is some leadership on the court,” Weinrich said. “We don’t have any seniors, so having that vocal piece and having that calming presence out there is important. [Finlay’s] first week has been really, really good. I thought she was really good this past softball season and she had a terrific volleyball campaign, so she’s turning into one of the more well-rounded athletes in southwest Iowa and I’m just really excited to watch her play.”
Another key returning piece for Weinrich’s squad is Lynnae Green, who put together a solid freshman season in 2021-22, in which she averaged 5.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game coming off the bench.
Even though Green played second fiddle to now-graduated Ava Wolf, the Fillies expect her to seamlessly transition into the starting role as the team’s go-to post player.
“It won’t be easy [replacing Wolf] because those are big shoes to fill, but I think Lynnae is up to the task,” Weinrich said. “She’s super physical inside, she’s not afraid of trying to work a little bit on stepping outside, making her more well-rounded.”
Green, Genevive Jones and Naveah Yale are all sophomores and all stand six feet or taller, meaning Shenandoah will likely have an advantage in the paint against most opponents this season.
“You can’t teach height, so having it is certainly a blessing and we have some kids who can play both inside and outside,” Weinrich said.
Both organizations that oversee high school sports in Iowa agreed to implement a 40-second shot clock starting this year, meaning teams all across the state will be adapting accordingly.
The Fillies don't plan to change much to the defensive first, crash-the-glass game philosophy that served them well last year.
“I don’t know that we have a true identity right now because I think there’s a lot of things that we’re capable of,” Weinrich said. “Obviously, everyone’s gonna be adjusting to the shot clock. I think that’s gonna help us more than it’ll hurt us. We aren’t a team that will slow things down, we like to play fast and maybe press a little bit. We pride ourselves on trying not to give up easy baskets or wide open shots. That’s kind of the name of the game.
Shenandoah will look to improve upon its ninth-place finish in the Hawkeye Ten from a season ago.
“We come to compete every game,” Weinrich said. “I don’t think there’s a team on the schedule that you look at and just say ‘whoa, they’re way better than us.’ We can defend and we can rebound and those are two really important things to keep you in games. There isn’t a game out there that we’re gonna walk in without a lot of confidence.”
Shenandoah kicks off its season with a road date against Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Weinrich below.