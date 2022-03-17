(Glenwood) -- The reigning Hawkeye Ten girls track champion enters the season with a new coach but a handful of returning pieces that should produce success.
Jordan Bueltel -- a former assistant for the boys program -- has taken over the reins of Glenwood and is excited for the season ahead.
"We are excited about what we have coming back," he said. "We have everyone here and are ready to get rolling."
Bueltel says the basketball team's deep postseason run impacted their preseason workouts, but they're making the most of it.
"The basketball girls, we know what we have with them," Bueltel said. "The freshman and sophomores have been at practice. We have a lot of young talent, and they are improving. We've been impressed and are excited about everyone meshing together."
Senior Abby Hughes paces the Rams' lineup. Hughes -- a South Dakota State commit -- gave the 400-meter hurdles a try last season and finished fifth in Class 3A. While she's obviously talented, Bueltel says Hughes' versatility is one of her greatest strengths.
"Abby does whatever we ask of her," he said. "She would run two miles for us if we asked her. She's a great leader and successful not by accident."
Kate Hughes, Brynlee Arnold, Jenna Hopp, Rachel Mullenax, Zoie Carda, Lauren Roenfeldt, Danika Arnold, Lauren Hughes and Neyla Nanfito return after contributing last season.
"We have a lot of strength coming back," Bueltel said. "I think our overall depth will be our biggest strength. We have the luxury to keep people fresh. It's exciting to see how it shapes out. There are some unknowns, but we are in a good spot."
The Rams have held a firm grip on the Hawkeye Ten Conference with three consecutive conference titles and six in the past seasons.
Repeating as Hawkeye Ten champs is a goal, but Bueltel says his team is more focused on the tasks at hand.
"We just need to get better," Bueltel said. "The goal is how to beat last year's times and improve. Our goal every year is to figure out how to get better and peak in May. We want to compete. Hopefully, we can compete for another Hawkeye Ten title.
The Rams' first outdoor meet is next Thursday (March 24th) at Carroll.
Check out the full interview with Bueltel below.