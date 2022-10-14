(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls golf team used its depth to its advantage all season, resulting in a district title and a return to the state tournament.
"This is a great bunch of girls," Coach Brenda Ricks said. "I've had some good teams in the past, but we're just so deep."
The Spoofhounds secured their first state tournament trip since 2017 with a district title after carding a 377.
The state qualification was the latest upward trend for a Maryville team that has been near perfect this year, thanks to improvements in their short games.
"We haven't lost a match," Ricks said. "We didn't win all of our tournaments, but we did well in all the tournaments. It was outstanding. They've worked on their short game -- I can't stress enough how important that is."
Caitlyn Auffert leads Maryville's lineup. Auffert was the district champion.
"She started off kind of rough, but she came back and didn't let a couple of bad holes get to her," Ricks said. "She was awesome."
Lauren Jaster, Casey Phillips and Alayna Pargas also cracked the top 15 with respective finishes of third, ninth and 15th.
They've grown mentally, too, says Ricks.
"They're all stronger mentally because their scores say so. Golf is not a perfect game. If they have a bad hole, they go to the next shot. That's huge. There's a big difference between being a good golfer and being a good golf competitor."
The Spoofhounds now turn their attention to Monday and Tuesday's Class 2 State Tournament at Bolivar. Bolivar was the Class 1 State Tournament host last year. Maryville, who was in Class 1 last year, had three individual qualifiers play on that course.
"We'll go in there with the confidence that we can do this and go from there," Ricks said. "I want us to have fun. This is icing on the cake. We'll see where we fall as the rounds progress."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ricks.