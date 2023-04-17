(Council Bluffs) -- A deep roster and some talented runners has allowed St. Albert girls track & field coach Theresa Martin to toy with her lineup like never before.
The Saintes have finished in the top every outdoor meet this season. They were second at Tri-Center (April 13th), third at Clarinda (April 4th) and Griswold (April 11th) and fourth at Denison-Schleswig (March 30th). This year's success comes with a rare element for St. Albert: depth. The Saintes have 24 girls on their roster this season.
"It's exciting that we're deep," Martin said. "I can play with lineups and strategize. We haven't had the numbers to work on a lineup (in years past). We were always in survival mode, so it's been fun. We're having a really good season."
Fourteen of the Saintes' roster members are either freshmen or sophomores. They also have only six seniors, led by sprinter Carly McKeever. McKeever currently ranks second in Class 1A in the 100 (12.61) and 200 (26.35).
"She's laser focused," Martin said. "She was disappointed in her 100 at state last year, so she's been working hard since then. She gives 110% during workouts. It's been fun to watch her excel."
Freshmen Avah Underwood and Lili Denton are stellar additions to the Saintes' lineup this season.
Denton's 800 time ranks fifth in Class 1A (2:21.52), and Underwood has Class 1A's best high jump (5-04.00).
"If you saw (Denton), you wouldn't think she's going to eat you on the track. Ava is just amazing. She's very knowledgeable and just super focused. They're both self motivated, which trickles down to everybody else."
Reese Duncan, Lilly Krohn, Ella Klusman, Ellie Monahan, Lena Rosloniec and Molli Rosloniec have also contributed to the Saintes' success.
The Saintes' sprint medley is eighth in Class 1A (1:55.38). The distance medley is ninth (4:35.62), the 4x200 currently ranks 11th (1:52.53), the 4x800 is 17th (10:45.65), the 4x400 is 20th (4:25.15).
"I'm still playing with our relays," Martin said. "We can test out the waters. We've got a lot of 100, 200, 400 and 800 runners. It's nice to experiment."
The Saintes get more chances to experiment this week when they head to Lewis Central's meet on Tuesday and Abraham Lincoln's on Thursday.
"We're not going for points or a team title (on Tuesday)," Martin said. "We're going for individual times. (McKeever and Denton) are eyeing Drake (Relays). We'll probably step it up on Thursday and try to make some waves."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Martin.