(KMAland) -- Day 28 & Blog 28 of 2023.
As is customary here at the Martin Blog, it's time for the weekly Saturday ritual of looking back at the week that was.
Here's what we brought your way this week:
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL
•East Mills bounced back from a tight loss to Clarinda with a win at Riverside.
•Central Decatur grabbed a sweep of Southwest Valley on Friday.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL
•Atlantic girls take down Shenandoah.
•The Woodbine girls & boys were winners in Tabor.
•The East Mills girls were dominant at Riverside.
•Girls Super Regional Wrestling recap from Sioux City.
KMALAND BOWLING
•Friday's Council Bluffs City Meet.
KMALAND SWIMMING
KMALAND WRESTLING
•AHSTW posted a perfect 3-0 night on the KMAX-Stream Tuesday.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARD
•West Harrison's Maclayn Houston & Riverside's Grady Jeppesen picked up the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Awards.
•Houston joined UFR on Tuesday.
•After getting over an injury, Jeppessen has been on fire.
BLOGS & OTHER FEATURES
•Monday: 7 Points was a basic grieving session following another exit from the playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys along with some UFC 283 chatter and a conference standings check-in.
•The latest Five Questions feature was with Southwest Iowa wrestling standout and Sidney student Seth Ettleman.
•Wednesday: Examining Shenandoah's potential fit in the WIC.
•Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling Preview
•Friday's Random Thoughts with a look at 27 games.
•This Week in Wrestling with Trevor & Steve.
•Longtime Sidney volleyball coach Amy McClintock has resigned.
•The KMA Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard Show podcast.
COLLEGE DECISIONS
•Cameron Cline, Woodbine >>> Buena Vista
•Kali Irlmeier, Audubon >>> Buena Vista
•Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW >>> Briar Cliff
•Cooper Loe, Maryville >>> Northwest Missouri State
•Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln >>> Briar Cliff
TEAM FEATURES
•Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling
•Denison-Schleswig Boys Basketball
•Heartland Christian Boys Basketball
•Logan-Magnolia Girls Basketball
•Nodaway Valley Boys Basketball
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Girls Basketball
FORMER KMALANDERS
•Michael Millslagle named HAAC Field Athlete of the Week.
RANKINGS
•Trevor's KMAland Wrestling Rankings
•KMAland Girls Basketball Rankings/Blog
•KMAland Boys Basketball Rankings/Blog
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
•1624: Weekend Look Back, Alyssa Jeffrey, Jeremy Blake & Kali Irlmeier
•1625: Jaicob Madsen, Jordan Foote, Maclayn Houston
•1626: Cameron Cline, Jared Stansbury, Grady Jeppesen
•1627: Joe Hardy, Thursday Throwdown, Cooper Loe
•1628: Amy McClintock, Matt Goldman, Drew Wilson
OTHER NEWS
•Regional dual wrestling assignments were released.
•The IHSAA Board of Control voted to lower the 8-Player enrollment cap.
•A former area coach in Nebraska will go into the NSWCA Hall of Fame.
•State qualifying bowling assignments were released by IGHSAU and IHSAA.