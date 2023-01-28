Martin Daily Blog

(KMAland) -- Day 28 & Blog 28 of 2023.

As is customary here at the Martin Blog, it's time for the weekly Saturday ritual of looking back at the week that was. I've changed the format a bit to, hopefully, make this a little bit less laborious on me given I write this thing in the middle of the night with one eye open.

Here's what we brought your way this week:

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

East Mills bounced back from a tight loss to Clarinda with a win at Riverside. 

Central Decatur grabbed a sweep of Southwest Valley on Friday.

Friday

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Monday

Atlantic girls take down Shenandoah.

Tuesday

Wednesday

The Woodbine girls & boys were winners in Tabor.

Thursday

The East Mills girls were dominant at Riverside.

Friday

•Girls Super Regional Wrestling recap from Sioux City.

KMALAND BOWLING 

Monday

•Thursday Girls & Boys

Friday's Council Bluffs City Meet.

KMALAND SWIMMING 

Thursday

KMALAND WRESTLING 

Monday

•Tuesday Girls & Boys

AHSTW posted a perfect 3-0 night on the KMAX-Stream Tuesday.

•Thursday Girls & Boys

•Friday Girls & Boys 

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARD 

•West Harrison's Maclayn Houston & Riverside's Grady Jeppesen picked up the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Awards.

Houston joined UFR on Tuesday.

•After getting over an injury, Jeppessen has been on fire.

BLOGS & OTHER FEATURES

•Monday: 7 Points was a basic grieving session following another exit from the playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys along with some UFC 283 chatter and a conference standings check-in.

•The latest Five Questions feature was with Southwest Iowa wrestling standout and Sidney student Seth Ettleman.

•Wednesday: Examining Shenandoah's potential fit in the WIC.

Hawkeye Ten Conference Wrestling Preview

•Friday's Random Thoughts with a look at 27 games.

This Week in Wrestling with Trevor & Steve.

•Longtime Sidney volleyball coach Amy McClintock has resigned.

The KMA Friday Night Basketball Scoreboard Show podcast.

COLLEGE DECISIONS  

Cameron Cline, Woodbine >>> Buena Vista

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon >>> Buena Vista

Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW >>> Briar Cliff 

Cooper Loe, Maryville >>> Northwest Missouri State

Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln >>> Briar Cliff 

TEAM FEATURES  

AHSTW Girls Basketball

CAM Boys Basketball

Clarinda Wrestling

Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling 

Denison-Schleswig Boys Basketball 

Heartland Christian Boys Basketball

Logan-Magnolia Girls Basketball

Nodaway Valley Boys Basketball

Red Oak Boys Basketball 

Rock Port Girls Basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Girls Basketball

Shenandoah Wrestling

SWAT Girls Wrestling

FORMER KMALANDERS 

•Michael Millslagle named HAAC Field Athlete of the Week.

RANKINGS 

Trevor's KMAland Wrestling Rankings

KMAland Girls Basketball Rankings/Blog

KMAland Boys Basketball Rankings/Blog

UPON FURTHER REVIEW 

1624: Weekend Look Back, Alyssa Jeffrey, Jeremy Blake & Kali Irlmeier

1625: Jaicob Madsen, Jordan Foote, Maclayn Houston

1626: Cameron Cline, Jared Stansbury, Grady Jeppesen

1627: Joe Hardy, Thursday Throwdown, Cooper Loe

1628: Amy McClintock, Matt Goldman, Drew Wilson

OTHER NEWS

•Regional dual wrestling assignments were released.

•The IHSAA Board of Control voted to lower the 8-Player enrollment cap.

•A former area coach in Nebraska will go into the NSWCA Hall of Fame.

•State qualifying bowling assignments were released by IGHSAU and IHSAA.

