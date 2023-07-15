(KMAland) -- Our summer sports coverage continued this week, and we have another 45 links on athletes, teams, events and much more from the past week that might deserve a second look.
EVENT COVERAGE
•Missouri Valley/Sioux Central Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/fast-start-sends-missouri-valley-to-state-softball-tournament/article_6eb1283a-1fa0-11ee-ab5c-23fac2a89018.html
•Wayne/Griswold Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/wayne-edges-griswold-for-another-trip-to-state/article_8f0fa34c-1fa8-11ee-b1d7-03ff54ed839d.html
•Underwood/Clarinda Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/underwood-rides-strong-pitching-performance-big-seventh-inning-to-state-baseball-tournament/article_7707dc56-2052-11ee-827a-3392ea8a4081.html
•West Harrison/Gehlen Catholic Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/big-inning-sinks-west-harrison-in-substate-final/article_6743d7ce-205d-11ee-bdd5-bfb55c423cdd.html
•Lenox/Lynnville-Sully Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/lenox-falls-to-lynnville-sully-in-substate-final/article_f2c20b3e-2073-11ee-a515-6b5e6cfcb8c8.html
•Harlan/Lewis Central Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/harlan-stifles-lewis-central-to-return-to-state/article_aad278dc-2135-11ee-8ac1-3b4895b3b5df.html
TEAM/ATHLETE FEATURES
•Abraham Lincoln Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/al-baseball-anticipating-another-close-bout-with-valley-in-substate-semifinal/article_b46de7fa-1ec4-11ee-b7c9-0bb8e5bb1e8d.html
•Logan-Magnolia Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/logan-magnolia-softball-eyeing-return-to-state/article_7deb3b82-1f3d-11ee-ad5a-7fd874a67917.html
•Atlantic Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/atlantic-softball-back-in-regional-final-ready-for-shot-at-davis-county/article_ece7e966-1fe9-11ee-aca9-170dd4740db7.html
•Kuemper Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kuemper-baseball-seeking-return-to-state/article_683aad52-1ffd-11ee-bd20-bf51697f9d60.html
•Harlan Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/harlan-lc-rubber-match-wednesday-night-on-kma-fm-99-1-with-a-trip-to/article_ca0d5a16-20bb-11ee-aa20-4f1fea1fa500.html
•Know Your Opponent — St. Edmond Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/know-your-opponent-st-edmond-softball-staying-home-for-state-tournament/article_307de4ba-20d9-11ee-a35b-bb912568d64a.html
•Martensdale-St. Marys Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martensdale-st-marys-entering-state-focused-on-taking-things-one-pitch-at-a-time/article_2c779c22-213c-11ee-a199-ef2e5d3fedca.html
•Southeast Warren Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/southeast-warren-returns-to-fort-dodge-for-third-straight-season/article_57a308ac-219e-11ee-85ed-175207230d94.html
•Know Your Opponent — Clarksville Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/know-your-opponent-clarksvilles-pleasantly-surprising-year-results-in-state-tournament-berth/article_df136fb6-21a3-11ee-bee6-afc517366020.html
•State Softball Audio Capsule Previews: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-iowa-state-softball-tournament-audio-capsule-previews/article_74f9b43a-20d3-11ee-bbe9-ef7979649485.html
•State Baseball Audio Capsule Previews: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-iowa-state-baseball-tournament-audio-capsule-previews/article_32a8e892-20d5-11ee-b91c-2bd0a0e408c2.html
•Know Your Opponent — Western Dubuque Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/know-your-opponent-led-by-creston-alum-bryant-western-dubuque-begins-title-defense-against-harlan/article_e72ec208-21e5-11ee-ab0a-2bdcfdbd0eef.html
•Know Your Opponent — Remsen St. Mary’s Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/know-your-opponent-young-remsen-st-marys-softball-to-face-wayne-in-1a-quarterfinal/article_0c6de76a-21f0-11ee-8616-c31eb89ab53b.html
•Riley Fouts: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/red-oaks-fouts-changes-mind-just-in-time-chooses-morningside/article_f1937238-224a-11ee-9edd-bff1e59635cf.html
•Missouri Valley Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/missouri-valley-softball-ready-for-third-state-tournament-trip-in-school-history/article_20918420-2256-11ee-85ea-57709a669de8.html
DAILY RECAPS
•Monday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-7-10-mo-valley-wayne-mstm-southeast-warren-advance-to-state/article_155d091a-1f92-11ee-b6b9-7f787eb17f9d.html
•Monday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-7-10-lc-harlan-sbl-move-on-to-substate-final-round/article_33083e38-1f94-11ee-b447-1ba5bcc74e31.html
•Monday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-7-10-merchants-score-7-in-7th-to-down-as/article_c3896468-1f95-11ee-b7a2-1b98deabbd84.html
•Tuesday Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-7-11-atlantic-falls-to-davis-county-late/article_ed45acec-205a-11ee-a923-27b0d1522763.html
•Tuesday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-7-11-class-1a-2a-state-baseball-fields-set/article_70ec59a8-205e-11ee-8b42-03e71567a6c1.html
•Tuesday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-7-11-as-pound-out-12-hits-in-win-over-nevada/article_82a87496-205f-11ee-98a2-2fc378547573.html
•Wednesday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-7-12-pomilia-warehime-homer-spencer-pitches-well-in-as-win/article_44d853cc-2125-11ee-9ab4-efe817a5e294.html
•Wednesday Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-7-12-3a-4a-state-tournament-fields-set/article_652fa462-2126-11ee-9278-c73f7df3dcc6.html
•Thursday Clarinda A’s: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/clarinda-as-baseball-7-14-as-drop-tight-one-to-joplin/article_b32f5c32-2240-11ee-b736-6fb2d7d085a2.html
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
•University of Nebraska Kearney: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-ryan-held-university-of-nebraska-kearney/article_5f927bf0-1f6a-11ee-8782-4f68497548eb.html
•Missouri Western: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-tyler-fenwick-missouri-western-university/article_e4d2e670-2009-11ee-917a-f7eb0479f3cb.html
•Loras College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-steve-helminiak-loras-college/article_7cfd2bae-20d2-11ee-9092-dbac1d272453.html
•Wayne State College: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-logan-masters-wayne-state-college/article_97f86da0-2187-11ee-9840-831edd3a7407.html
•Fort Hays State: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-2023-regional-college-football-preview-chris-brown-fort-hays-state/article_56fbd83a-224c-11ee-96d2-1345f6b6b717.html
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
•1742: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1742-james-henderson-rick-mchugh/article_c617ce3e-1f42-11ee-a1fd-836546656d71.html
•1743: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1743-tyler-fenwick-turn-left-tuesday-randy-snyder/article_a029fbbc-2004-11ee-a698-c73a6957f377.html
•1744: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1744-steve-helminiak-jared-stansbury-lindsay-diehl/article_c82bc3e8-22bb-11ee-b7d2-afff07ff7029.html
•1745: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1745-logan-masters-brett-delaney-cody-reynolds/article_9d4ce7a2-219d-11ee-80b8-abf3e37ada3e.html
•1746: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1746-monte-harpenau-matt-goldman-riley-fouts/article_8614a0de-2260-11ee-a3bb-87cc470985ce.html
MARTIN DAILY BLOGS
•Monday (16 regional finals, 5 substate semifinals previewed): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-7-10-16-regional-finals-5-substate-semifinals-previewed/article_b5183d4a-1f2d-11ee-89fd-af17838b3f62.html
•Tuesday (Previewing all 40 games): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-7-11-a-look-at-all-40-games-tonight-in-iowa/article_3009129e-1ff7-11ee-9fed-37b551d06146.html
•Wednesday (16 substate final previews): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-7-12-a-look-at-the-16-substate-baseball-finals-in-3a-4a/article_825b653a-20b3-11ee-9282-ab13b49dfe80.html
•Thursday (Top-50 returning blockers): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-7-13-a-look-at-the-top-50-returning-blockers-in-kmaland-volleyball/article_25a3fb72-2180-11ee-931e-3f149b0acc5f.html
•Friday (KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup — Part IV): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-7-14-2022-23-kma-sports-hawkeye-ten-conference-cup---/article_f7186fe6-2246-11ee-9a10-6f29b3f9d0e8.html