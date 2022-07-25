Hawkeye Ten Cup
(KMAland) -- It’s Dead Week! Family Week! No Contact Week! The week that the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have told you that it is OK for you to now go on vacation. I’m not going on vacation. Not this week anyway.

With the 2021-22 sports calendar year coming to an end on Friday, it’s time to wrap up the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup for this year. And, since it’s Monday, we’re doing it in Seven Points.

Point 1: Here’s how we left it

Back on June 14th, I wrapped up the spring sports season, and these were the standings:

1. Glenwood (132 points, 15 sports) = 8.80 PPS

2. Lewis Central (139 points, 17 sports) = 8.18 PPS

3. Clarinda (103 points, 15 sports) = 6.87 PPS

4. Harlan (114 points, 17 sports) = 6.70 PPS

5. St. Albert (98 points, 17 sports) = 5.76 PPS

6. Denison-Schleswig (97 points, 17 sports) = 5.71 PPS

7. Kuemper Catholic (84 points, 15 sports) = 5.60 PPS

8. Atlantic (83 points, 15 sports) = 5.53 PPS

9. Shenandoah (64 points, 15 sports) = 4.27 PPS

10. Creston (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS

11. Red Oak (58 points, 15 sports) = 3.87 PPS

Glenwood appeared to be in control of this thing when we last left it. Can they hold on?

Point 2: Softball

Here’s how the standings lined up in softball this season:

1. Creston (19-1) – 11 points

2. Kuemper Catholic (16-4) – 10 points

3. Atlantic (14-6) – 9 points

4. Harlan (13-7) – 8 points

5. Glenwood (11-9) – 7 points

6. Lewis Central (8-12) – 6 points

7. Denison-Schleswig (8-12) – 5 points

8. Clarinda (8-12) – 4 points

9. Shenandoah (7-13) – 3 points

10. St. Albert (6-14) – 2 points

11. Red Oak (0-20) – 1 point

Everything was rather simple until the three-way tie at sixth. Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central all split the games they played against one another. However, using run differential, Lewis Central takes that No. 6 spot thanks to a +7. Denison-Schleswig was even and Clarinda had a -7.

Last year, Atlantic-Creston-Harlan went 1-2-3 while Kuemper was 4th. The new four is the same as the old four. Glenwood made a nice jump from 7th to 5th, Lewis Central stayed put at 6th and Denison-Schleswig simply switched with Glenwood. So, the new seven is the same as the old seven. Last year, it finished with St. Albert-Clarinda-Red Oak-Shenandoah, so Clarinda and Shenandoah moved up while St. Albert and Red Oak moved down.

Point 3: Baseball

Here’s how the standings lined up in baseball this season:

1. Lewis Central (19-1) – 11 points

2. Harlan (16-4) – 10 points

3. Clarinda (14-6) – 9 points

4. Glenwood (13-7) – 8 points

5. Creston (12-8) – 7 points

6. St. Albert (10-10) – 6 points

7. Kuemper Catholic (8-12) – 5 points

8. Red Oak (6-14) – 4 points

9. Denison-Schleswig (6-14) – 3 points

10. Atlantic (5-15) – 2 points

11. Shenandoah (1-19) – 1 point

There was only one tie to break, and it was Red Oak jumping Denison-Schleswig thanks to the better run differential (+4) in the two games that they split.

This year’s No. 1 is the same as last year’s while Harlan went from 6th to 2nd and Clarinda jumped from 7th to 3rd. Good movement there. Glenwood jumped one spot, and Creston made a nice four-spot leap from 9th to 5th. St. Albert fell from 3rd to 6th after the big graduating class of 2021, Kuemper fell from 2nd to 7th (but went to state anyway) and Red Oak came from 11th to 8th. Denison-Schleswig’s drop was three spot, Atlantic dropped down two and Shenandoah fell one.

Point 4: Final Standings

Let’s add in the softball and baseball totals to the totals that we left in the spring. Here’s how it looks:

1. Glenwood (147 points, 17 sports) = 8.65 PPS

2. Lewis Central (156 points, 19 sports) = 8.21 PPS

3. Harlan (132 points, 19 sports) = 6.95 PPS

4. Clarinda (116 points, 17 sports) = 6.82 PPS

5. Kuemper Catholic (99 points, 17 sports) = 5.82 PPS

6. St. Albert (106 points, 19 sports) = 5.58 PPS

7. Atlantic (94 points, 17 sports) = 5.529

8. Denison-Schleswig (105 points, 19 sports) = 5.526 PPS

9. Creston (86 points, 19 sports) = 4.53 PPS

10. Shenandoah (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS

11. Red Oak (63 points, 17 sports) = 3.71 PPS

Point 5: Movement from 2020-21

For the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last seven years, Glenwood is the champion. Last year, they had a terrific 9.06 PPS, so that drops a little bit, but I chalk that up to the growth in the conference versus anything the Rams did or didn’t do.

Lewis Central, which is the last school to win The Cup not named Glenwood, is second again. Their 8.11 PPS from last year jumped up to 8.21 PPS. Makes sense. They won three state team championships.

Harlan moves off of No. 4 last year (6.68 PPS) up to No. 3 this year (6.95 PPS). Clarinda is a HUGE mover. They went from No. 9 last year (4.41 PPS) to the No. 4 spots (6.82 PPS). What a year for the Cardinals. And the top five rounds out with Kuemper Catholic moving up from the No. 7 spot, improving on their 5.11 PPS to 5.82 PPS.

St. Albert drops one spot (6.32 PPS to 5.58 PPS), Atlantic falls from No. 3 to 7 (7.18 PPS to 5.529 PPS) and Denison-Schleswig dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 (5.84 PPS to 5.526 PPS). Creston is down one (5.16 PPS to 4.53 PPS), Shenandoah is in the same spot as last year, although with a PPS improvement (3.47 PPS to 4.00 PPS) and Red Oak is still No. 11. The Tigers also improved their PPS from 3.18 PPS to 3.71.

Point 6: The conference champions from 2021-22

Celebrate these champs!

Football: Harlan

Volleyball: Glenwood

Girls XC: Harlan

Boys XC: Glenwood

Girls Basketball: Glenwood

Boys Basketball: Lewis Central

Wrestling: Atlantic

Girls Bowling: Lewis Central

Boys Bowling: St. Albert

Girls Track & Field: Glenwood

Boys Track & Field: Lewis Central

Girls Golf: Atlantic

Boys Golf: Kuemper Catholic

Girls Tennis: Kuemper Catholic

Boys Tennis: Denison-Schleswig

Girls Soccer: Lewis Central

Boys Soccer: Lewis Central

Softball: Creston

Baseball: Lewis Central

So, the total conference titles:

Lewis Central (6)

Glenwood (4)

Atlantic, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic (2)

Creston, Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert (1)

Extra Point: KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup History & Links

Here are your champions in the 10 years of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup:

2021-22: Glenwood

2020-21: Glenwood

2019-20: Lewis Central

2018-19: Glenwood

2017-18: Lewis Central

2016-17: Glenwood

2015-16: Glenwood

2014-15: Creston

2013-14: Harlan

2012-13: Harlan

