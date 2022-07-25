(KMAland) -- It’s Dead Week! Family Week! No Contact Week! The week that the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have told you that it is OK for you to now go on vacation. I’m not going on vacation. Not this week anyway.
With the 2021-22 sports calendar year coming to an end on Friday, it’s time to wrap up the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup for this year. And, since it’s Monday, we’re doing it in Seven Points.
Point 1: Here’s how we left it
Back on June 14th, I wrapped up the spring sports season, and these were the standings:
1. Glenwood (132 points, 15 sports) = 8.80 PPS
2. Lewis Central (139 points, 17 sports) = 8.18 PPS
3. Clarinda (103 points, 15 sports) = 6.87 PPS
4. Harlan (114 points, 17 sports) = 6.70 PPS
5. St. Albert (98 points, 17 sports) = 5.76 PPS
6. Denison-Schleswig (97 points, 17 sports) = 5.71 PPS
7. Kuemper Catholic (84 points, 15 sports) = 5.60 PPS
8. Atlantic (83 points, 15 sports) = 5.53 PPS
9. Shenandoah (64 points, 15 sports) = 4.27 PPS
10. Creston (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS
11. Red Oak (58 points, 15 sports) = 3.87 PPS
Glenwood appeared to be in control of this thing when we last left it. Can they hold on?
Point 2: Softball
Here’s how the standings lined up in softball this season:
1. Creston (19-1) – 11 points
2. Kuemper Catholic (16-4) – 10 points
3. Atlantic (14-6) – 9 points
4. Harlan (13-7) – 8 points
5. Glenwood (11-9) – 7 points
6. Lewis Central (8-12) – 6 points
7. Denison-Schleswig (8-12) – 5 points
8. Clarinda (8-12) – 4 points
9. Shenandoah (7-13) – 3 points
10. St. Albert (6-14) – 2 points
11. Red Oak (0-20) – 1 point
Everything was rather simple until the three-way tie at sixth. Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central all split the games they played against one another. However, using run differential, Lewis Central takes that No. 6 spot thanks to a +7. Denison-Schleswig was even and Clarinda had a -7.
Last year, Atlantic-Creston-Harlan went 1-2-3 while Kuemper was 4th. The new four is the same as the old four. Glenwood made a nice jump from 7th to 5th, Lewis Central stayed put at 6th and Denison-Schleswig simply switched with Glenwood. So, the new seven is the same as the old seven. Last year, it finished with St. Albert-Clarinda-Red Oak-Shenandoah, so Clarinda and Shenandoah moved up while St. Albert and Red Oak moved down.
Point 3: Baseball
Here’s how the standings lined up in baseball this season:
1. Lewis Central (19-1) – 11 points
2. Harlan (16-4) – 10 points
3. Clarinda (14-6) – 9 points
4. Glenwood (13-7) – 8 points
5. Creston (12-8) – 7 points
6. St. Albert (10-10) – 6 points
7. Kuemper Catholic (8-12) – 5 points
8. Red Oak (6-14) – 4 points
9. Denison-Schleswig (6-14) – 3 points
10. Atlantic (5-15) – 2 points
11. Shenandoah (1-19) – 1 point
There was only one tie to break, and it was Red Oak jumping Denison-Schleswig thanks to the better run differential (+4) in the two games that they split.
This year’s No. 1 is the same as last year’s while Harlan went from 6th to 2nd and Clarinda jumped from 7th to 3rd. Good movement there. Glenwood jumped one spot, and Creston made a nice four-spot leap from 9th to 5th. St. Albert fell from 3rd to 6th after the big graduating class of 2021, Kuemper fell from 2nd to 7th (but went to state anyway) and Red Oak came from 11th to 8th. Denison-Schleswig’s drop was three spot, Atlantic dropped down two and Shenandoah fell one.
Point 4: Final Standings
Let’s add in the softball and baseball totals to the totals that we left in the spring. Here’s how it looks:
1. Glenwood (147 points, 17 sports) = 8.65 PPS
2. Lewis Central (156 points, 19 sports) = 8.21 PPS
3. Harlan (132 points, 19 sports) = 6.95 PPS
4. Clarinda (116 points, 17 sports) = 6.82 PPS
5. Kuemper Catholic (99 points, 17 sports) = 5.82 PPS
6. St. Albert (106 points, 19 sports) = 5.58 PPS
7. Atlantic (94 points, 17 sports) = 5.529
8. Denison-Schleswig (105 points, 19 sports) = 5.526 PPS
9. Creston (86 points, 19 sports) = 4.53 PPS
10. Shenandoah (68 points, 17 sports) = 4.00 PPS
11. Red Oak (63 points, 17 sports) = 3.71 PPS
Point 5: Movement from 2020-21
For the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last seven years, Glenwood is the champion. Last year, they had a terrific 9.06 PPS, so that drops a little bit, but I chalk that up to the growth in the conference versus anything the Rams did or didn’t do.
Lewis Central, which is the last school to win The Cup not named Glenwood, is second again. Their 8.11 PPS from last year jumped up to 8.21 PPS. Makes sense. They won three state team championships.
Harlan moves off of No. 4 last year (6.68 PPS) up to No. 3 this year (6.95 PPS). Clarinda is a HUGE mover. They went from No. 9 last year (4.41 PPS) to the No. 4 spots (6.82 PPS). What a year for the Cardinals. And the top five rounds out with Kuemper Catholic moving up from the No. 7 spot, improving on their 5.11 PPS to 5.82 PPS.
St. Albert drops one spot (6.32 PPS to 5.58 PPS), Atlantic falls from No. 3 to 7 (7.18 PPS to 5.529 PPS) and Denison-Schleswig dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 (5.84 PPS to 5.526 PPS). Creston is down one (5.16 PPS to 4.53 PPS), Shenandoah is in the same spot as last year, although with a PPS improvement (3.47 PPS to 4.00 PPS) and Red Oak is still No. 11. The Tigers also improved their PPS from 3.18 PPS to 3.71.
Point 6: The conference champions from 2021-22
Celebrate these champs!
Football: Harlan
Volleyball: Glenwood
Girls XC: Harlan
Boys XC: Glenwood
Girls Basketball: Glenwood
Boys Basketball: Lewis Central
Wrestling: Atlantic
Girls Bowling: Lewis Central
Boys Bowling: St. Albert
Girls Track & Field: Glenwood
Boys Track & Field: Lewis Central
Girls Golf: Atlantic
Boys Golf: Kuemper Catholic
Girls Tennis: Kuemper Catholic
Boys Tennis: Denison-Schleswig
Girls Soccer: Lewis Central
Boys Soccer: Lewis Central
Softball: Creston
Baseball: Lewis Central
So, the total conference titles:
Lewis Central (6)
Glenwood (4)
Atlantic, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Creston, Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert (1)
Extra Point: KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup History & Links
Here are your champions in the 10 years of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup:
2021-22: Glenwood
2020-21: Glenwood
2019-20: Lewis Central
2018-19: Glenwood
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
Here are the links from the previous three parts of 2021-22:
