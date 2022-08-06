JC Dermody

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State baseball selections for the 2022 season.

Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), JC Dermody (Lewis Central), Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr) were First Team choices in their respective classes, and Gill was selected to the All-State Super Team.

View the full list of KMAland selections below.

All-State Super Team

1B: Ian Gill, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Class 1A First Team

UT: Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM

UT: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr

Class 1A Second Team

1B: Cal Heydon, Eighth-Grader, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Class 1A Third Team

P: Malachi Johnson, Pitcher, Ankeny Christian

C: Colby Rich, Senior, CAM

OF: Michael Turner, Junior, Tri-Center

UT: Justice Weers, Senior, Tri-Center

Class 2A First Team

C: Jaxon Schumacher, Junior, Treynor

Class 2A Second Team

P: Logan Sibenaller, Junior, Kuemper Catholic

2B: Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda

OF: Landon Couse, Junior, Red Oak

UT: Jack Vanfossan, Sophomore, Underwood

Class 2A Third Team

3B: Benicio Lujano, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic

OF: Mason Boothby, Sophomore, Underwood

Class 3A First Team

P: JC Dermody, Senior, Lewis Central

C: Bryce Click, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

UT: Aidan Sieperda, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 3A Second Team

P: Kaleb Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan

OF: Cade Sears, Sophomore, Harlan

C: Britton Bond, Senior, Lewis Central

UT: Aron Harrington, Senior, Lewis Central

Class 3A Third Team

SS: Kayden Anderson, Sophomore, Glenwood

Class 4A First Team

3B: Aidan Martin, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln

Class 4A Second Team

2B: Cole Johnson, Senior, Sioux City East

OF: Skylar Hansen, Senior, Sioux City West

UT: Aidan Haukap, Senior, Sioux City East

Class 4A Third Team

OF: Brady Larson, Senior, Sioux City West

