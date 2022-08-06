(KMAland) -- The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their All-State baseball selections for the 2022 season.
Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan), Aidan Martin (Abraham Lincoln), JC Dermody (Lewis Central), Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr) were First Team choices in their respective classes, and Gill was selected to the All-State Super Team.
View the full list of KMAland selections below.
All-State Super Team
1B: Ian Gill, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Class 1A First Team
UT: Lane Spieker, Senior, CAM
UT: Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr
Class 1A Second Team
1B: Cal Heydon, Eighth-Grader, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Class 1A Third Team
P: Malachi Johnson, Pitcher, Ankeny Christian
C: Colby Rich, Senior, CAM
OF: Michael Turner, Junior, Tri-Center
UT: Justice Weers, Senior, Tri-Center
Class 2A First Team
C: Jaxon Schumacher, Junior, Treynor
Class 2A Second Team
P: Logan Sibenaller, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
2B: Tadyn Brown, Junior, Clarinda
OF: Landon Couse, Junior, Red Oak
UT: Jack Vanfossan, Sophomore, Underwood
Class 2A Third Team
3B: Benicio Lujano, Sophomore, Kuemper Catholic
OF: Mason Boothby, Sophomore, Underwood
Class 3A First Team
P: JC Dermody, Senior, Lewis Central
C: Bryce Click, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
UT: Aidan Sieperda, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 3A Second Team
P: Kaleb Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan
OF: Cade Sears, Sophomore, Harlan
C: Britton Bond, Senior, Lewis Central
UT: Aron Harrington, Senior, Lewis Central
Class 3A Third Team
SS: Kayden Anderson, Sophomore, Glenwood
Class 4A First Team
3B: Aidan Martin, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
Class 4A Second Team
2B: Cole Johnson, Senior, Sioux City East
OF: Skylar Hansen, Senior, Sioux City West
UT: Aidan Haukap, Senior, Sioux City East
Class 4A Third Team
OF: Brady Larson, Senior, Sioux City West