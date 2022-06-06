(Glenwood) -- Lewis Central senior JC Dermody painted a pitching masterpiece, and the end result was a 6-0 win for the Titans over Glenwood in Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Monday night.
Dermody allowed just three baserunners, only one hit and struck out 12 for his fourth win this season, which doubled as Lewis Central's 10th.
"My last start, I had a couple of walks," Dermody said. "Not walking anyone tonight. I liked that."
"That was a masterpiece," said Lewis Central Coach Jim Waters. "I told him after the game that I didn't think he missed a spot that he didn't want to. He couldn't have thrown any better. It goes down as a one-hitter, but in my book, it was a no-hitter."
Dermody surrendered his lone hit of the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on an unusual popup to right field that got lost in the lights on its descent, thwarting Dermody's no-hit bid. Nonetheless, the DMACC commit put on an unforgettable performance.
"My fastball (was working), but I mixed up well," he said. "And when I needed a pitch, it was my fastball."
Dermody's complete-game doozy came on only 81 pitches.
"It wasn't just any pitch," Waters said. "You don't have that kind of stuff every outing, but he had it tonight."
Dermody set the tone for his big night by striking out the first four batters he saw and struck out eight of Glenwood's nine batters at least once.
"The last start, I was pretty inefficient," Dermody said. "Our coach has harped on efficiency. I'm glad I could come out here tonight and do that."
It took the Titans' offense two innings to complement Dermody's gem, but Lewis Central finished the game with six runs on nine hits.
The Titans plated three runs in the third inning, including two on a double from Devin Nailor. They added two more in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Junior Logan Manz had three hits, doubled twice and drove in a run, while Aron Harrington and Britton Bond also scratched runs across for the Titans.
Manz, Dermody, Nailor, Payton Fort, Casey Clair and Ty Thomson scored the runs for Lewis Central.
"When we got RBIs, it was because of pitch selection," Waters said. "But we left the bases loaded three times."
Trent Patton managed Glenwood's only hit of the evening. The Rams (5-2, 4-1) return to action Tuesday against Red Oak.
Lewis Central's victory moves the 3A No. 7 Titans to 10-2 overall and 5-0 against Hawkeye Ten foes. They aren't shy about their lofty expectations. And Monday's dominant showing is another step in the right direction toward those.
"I think we're getting better," Waters said. "However, we're far from what my expectations of peaking look like. But we're getting better every outing. We just need to stay in the process and not have any setbacks."
The Titans play Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. Check out the full interviews with Dermody and Coach Waters below.