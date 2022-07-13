(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central baseball program left little doubt during Wednesday's Class 3A substate final, resulting in the Titans' fifth state tournament trip and first in 17 years.
The 3A No. 1 Titans (31-3) looked the part in a dominant 10-0, six-inning win over Glenwood seven days after losing their perfect Hawkeye Ten Conference standing to Glenwood.
"Don't ever let anybody tell you hard work doesn't pay off," Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. "We went through the grind of putting our time in and becoming a championship ball club."
"It's incredible," senior pitcher JC Dermody said. "It feels great to accomplish this."
Dermody picked an impeccable time to toss his best performance of the year, as the DMACC commit spun six strong innings with only one hit while striking out 11 on just 67 pitches. Dermody retired Glenwood's first 15 batters until Evan Soergel ended Dermody's perfect bid with a hit in the sixth.
Dermody's gem was his second one-hitter of the year against Glenwood after doing so on June 6th.
"I had total confidence coming in," Dermody said. "They have good hitters, but I was keeping them off-balance tonight. I feel like my slider was working, and I used my fastball when I had to."
"He's able to spot all his pitches," Waters said. "The bats weren't quick enough to catch up. He's the best pitcher on this side of the state."
While Dermody stifled the red-hot Glenwood bats, Lewis Central's offense started strong and never looked back to squash the Rams' (19-10) 11-game win streak.
The Titans scored two in the first and added one in the second for an early 3-0 lead.
"I think scoring first with JC on the mound takes spirits away," Waters said.
The Titans' offense added two more runs in the third and a four-run fifth inning to balloon their lead to 9-0 before ending the game with a run in the sixth.
Junior shortstop Payton Fort was responsible for half of those runs.
"There's a lot of stuff running through my head," Fort said. "I can't believe what just happened. I came out here to play for my teammates tonight. We had one job in mind -- to go 1-0 tonight."
Fort plated five runs on a pair of hits, including a three-run home run in the Titans' big fifth inning.
"I had a goal at the plate to do my job and get runs in," Fort said. "I was down in the count (during the homer). I was behind on a pitch earlier. I knew I had to get my foot down earlier and put a good swing on it."
Dermody helped his pitching performance with a pair of hits, and Britton Bond and Casey Clair each had two hits and doubled. Devin Nailor drove in two runners and doubled, and Clair, Woltmann and Logan Manz added one knock apiece.
Wednesday's win means the 2022 Lewis Central squad joins 1991, 2001, 2002 and 2005 teams that qualified for the state tournament.
"It's huge," Waters said. "My philosophy has always been that the workouts have to be harder than the actual game. That's when you see success. These guys will tell you that we've worked our butts off."
The Titans now turn their attention to a Class 3A state quarterfinal Monday in Iowa City. Lewis Central won't learn of their opponent until after Thursday's seeding meeting, but the Titans have the resume worthy of the top seed, and they hope to end the year on top.
"We're happy to be there but not satisfied," Dermody said. "We believe we can win a state championship. We're going to give it our all."
"We're going there to make some noise," Waters said. "We have to have A-pitching, timely hitting and make the routine plays. That's all we need to do."
Glenwood concludes their season at 19-10. The Rams bid farewell to five senior starters -- Jayme Fritts, Austin Patton, Caleb Dressel, Grant Von Essen and Nolan Little. Reserve Jacob Radford also donned the Glenwood jersey for the final time.
Find the full interviews with Fort, Dermody and Coach Waters below.