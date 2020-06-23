(Harlan) -- A near flawless performance on the mound from Easton Dermody and a pair of monster innings were the secret for Lewis Central in a 10-0 victory over Harlan Tuesday night.
The defending Hawkeye Ten champions stayed within one game of the top spot in the conference with a dominant, five-inning victory on the road in a game heard on KMA 960.
"Everybody knows Harlan is one of the better coached teams in the state," Coach Jim Waters said. "We are very fortunate things went our way tonight."
Dermody pitched a complete game for the Titans, allowing just three hits and striking out 11 batters on just 64 pitches.
"I think my slider was really good tonight," Dermody said. "I feel like my fastball was getting up there. My two main pitches and they were working tonight."
"Easton threw nails on the mound," Waters said. "I couldn't ask for anything more."
Dermody's stellar showing on the bump was aided by two five-run innings. The Titans plated five runs in the second and five more in the fifth to ultimately win the game.
Harlan ace Connor Bruck started the game but was pulled from the game after just two innings, allowing five earned runs off three hits and four walks.
"Once we get baserunners on, we are putting the ball in play." Waters said. "We've talked about stringing together more hits. We started the season not getting a whole lot of hits, we are starting to get clutch hits now."
Colbey Roth had two hits for the Titans and drove in three. Jordan Wardlow scored two on a triple in the second inning while Dermody helped his own cause by driving in two runs as well. Every Titan batter reached base at least once. Roth, JC Dermody, Jonah Pomrenke and Tevin Statzer each scored two runs while Easton Dermody and Cael Malskeit added the other runs.
"We were just putting the ball in play when we had runners on," Easton Dermody said. "If we just keep hitting the ball hard, we will be good."
Harlan's three hits came from the bats of Brenden Bartley and Isaiah Ahrenholtz. Bartley had two hits, one of which was a double. The Cyclones drop to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in conference action. They will now turn their attention to a Thursday night showdown with Shenandoah.
LC's victory pushes the Titans to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Hawkeye Ten. They travel to Clarinda Thursday, where they will hope to build off tonight's dominant showing.
"Just do the same thing we did tonight," Dermody said. "Hit the ball hard and pitch well."
The complete interviews with Dermody and Coach Waters can be viewed below.