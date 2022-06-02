(Des Moines) -- Underwood’s (14-3-1) monumental season concluded with a 2-0 loss to Des Moines Christian (20-1) in the girls Class 2A state semifinals Thursday.
The Lions controlled nearly every minute of the match, outshooting the Eagles 31-8, which included a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Sami Webster gave Des Moines Christain an early lead when she buried a shot from outside the box in the 12th minute of the game.
It didn’t take long for the Lions to add to their lead. In the 28th minute, a free kick from just inside the corner by Isabel Garcia found its way into the back of the Underwood net to make it 2-0 Des Moines Christian.
“We gave up some goals from distance which is surprising to me, because we haven’t done it all year,” Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said. “Stuff like that happens. You have to take your chances to bounce back, but hats off to [Des Moines Christian] because they didn’t really give us many chances.”
Senior goalkeeper Madison Ehrens, who finished with 12 saves on the day, kept her team within striking distance throughout the game.
The Eagles only put one shot on net in the first half but mustered several scoring chances in the closing minutes of the contest.
“These girls are soccer players,” Nelson said. “They do a good job of adjusting on their own and understanding when they need to get forward. They’re just soccer players. I’m excited for their future and I think they are too.”
The future is certainly bright, as 84 of the 90 goals tallied by the Eagles in the regular season were scored by underclassmen.
Freshman Tieler Hull and sophomore Georgia Paulson were Underwood’s top two scorers on the year and will both return to the pitch for the Eagles next season.
“I think they’ll build off [this experience],” Nelson said. “I think they understand that chemistry is very key. We have a lot of girls from a lot of different soccer backgrounds who still need to mesh and the chemistry will just continually grow the more they show up to practice, the more they play together and the more they have fun together. I have faith that we’ll be back.”
Underwood finishes its season with a 14-3-1 record, including a Western Iowa conference title, a regional championship and the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance.
Des Moines Christian will play Davenport Assumption in the girls Class 1A state championship game Saturday.
View a video interview with Nelson below.