(Des Moines) -- Clarinda saw its season come to a close on Wednesday with a three-set loss to 3A No. 8 Des Moines Christian in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
"They had a faster tempo than what we were expecting," said Clarinda head coach Jess Doyle after her team's 25-13, 25-10, 25-18 defeat. "We watched the film, and we knew they were tall, but we're confident that was something we could handle."
The Lions (35-6) leaned heavily on their height, particularly their trio of six-footers -- Emma Cross, Maren Miller and Gabby Lombardi -- to create problems for Clarinda at the net.
"They challenged our blockers," Doyle said. "We had an open net quite a bit, which didn't help our defense."
The Cardinals came ready to play, scoring three of the first four points in the match.
"They seemed confident," Doyle said about her team.
Unfortunately, Clarinda couldn't sustain the momentum, and Des Moines Christian outscored Clarinda 13-5 down the stretch of the first set to win 25-13.
The second set was not as smooth for Clarinda, as Des Moines Christian posted the first eight points,
The Cardinals made things interesting in the third set, scoring the first three points and then using a late 7-0 run to take a 14-13 lead. However, Des Moines Christian finished the night with a 12-4 spurt to end Clarinda's season.
"I think if we had played the first two sets like they did the third set, it would have been a different game," Doyle said. "You could tell they were getting flustered. Maybe, we would have worn them out a little more."
Brooke Brown and Paige Millikan led Clarinda's offense with six winners apiece. Emmy Allbaugh handed out 12 assists, and Presley Jobe sparked the defense with eight digs.
Clarinda concludes its first season under Coach Doyle at 14-16, a seven-win improvement from last year and their winningest season since their regional finalist team in 2017.
"I'm super proud of them," Doyle said. "They worked hard this year, and they are ready to work hard for next year."
The Cardinals will bring back many pieces next year.
"It's super exciting," she said. "We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores and a really big junior class. That class is going to be huge for us."
They will have to replace their leading hitter -- Millikan -- and Chloe Strait, who posted 1.2 kills and 0.6 digs per set.
"Paige and Chloe both played a huge part in our success," Doyle said. "Paige was our go-to, and Chloe was just scrappy. She never didn't go 100%"."
With the win, Des Moines Christian advances to a Class 3A Region 4 Final. They hope to punch their first-ever trip to state on Tuesday when they face Nevada.
KMA Sports spoke with Doyle after the loss. Check out that interview below.