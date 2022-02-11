(KMAland) -- Winters in the Midwest lead many of us to dream of moving to warmer weather. Well, Louisville's Avery Heilig is doing just that with her commitment to play basketball at Arizona Christian.
The sharp-shooting senior recently spoke with KMA Sports about her desire for warmer days, which prompted her commitment to the Phoenix-based school.
"I've always hated the Nebraska weather," Heilig said. "I knew I wanted to go somewhere nice and warm year-round. I play AAU in the summer, and it just so happened that a recruiter from ACU was at one of my games, so I reached out."
Heilig's connection with the recruiter was the first domino to fall in her college decision process.
"After that, everything clicked," she said. "I went on a visit. I looked at my mom and said, ``I have to go here."
She committed to the Firestorm over a handful of Midwest schools.
"Once I got to the warm weather, it was amazing," she said. "As soon as I visited Arizona Christian, I didn't want to visit anywhere else. I knew that's where I wanted to go."
The Firestorm play in the NAIA's Golden State Athletic Conference and are 20-8 this season under head coach Rusty Rogers.
"I met Coach Rogers, and he's just amazing," Heilig said. "He took my family out to lunch. Going so far away from home, you have to have somebody that can take care of you."
Heilig said the apparent team camaraderie also appealed to her.
"They are a family," she said. "I was looking for a team that was more than just teammates. I see a lot of that there. Over 70% of the students are athletes, so they are close. That's amazing."
Heilig hopes the things that have made her a successful high school player will parlay into success at the collegiate level.
"I'm an OK 3-point shooter," she said. "Honestly, my biggest strength is that I'm a good leader and teammate. The one thing where college is different from high school is the pace, so I need to speed up my game. Getting down there and getting used to the pace of the game will help."
Check out the full interview with Heilig below.