(KMAland) -- An offseason surgery left plenty of uncertainty when it came to Sterling Berndt’s senior season.
“I had a lot to overcome,” Berndt told KMA Sports. “I didn’t really know if I was going to be able to throw my senior year.”
One of the best pitchers in KMAland history, Berndt found out in November her final year in high school softball was in doubt.
“My bicep tendon was completely split in half,” Berndt said. “I was totally against surgery, but they said it was my best road to recovery. I got my bicep tendon cut off and reattached lower, and then I got a bunch of inflammation and tissue taken out around my rotator cuff to clean up my shoulder. Then it was kind of just a bunch of rehab.”
That rehabilitation led to a somewhat unlikely but totally Berndt-like season this summer. For the second time in three seasons, the Wayne southpaw and University of Iowa recruit is the KMAland Pitcher of the Year.
Despite her senior season previously being in doubt, Berndt left no doubt as the top pitcher in KMAland. In 108 1/3 frames in the circle, the Falcons star struck out 208 batters, walked just 17 and posted a 0.84 ERA and 0.66 WHIP.
“I felt like myself again,” Berndt said. “It was a little slow to the start, considering I just had surgery, but after I got going I felt good about everything and had no pain.”
Berndt admits her velocity was down a bit due to not being able to get in the weight room and strengthen her arm. However, she found her way through one of the toughest small-school conferences in the state.
“I wasn’t throwing my hardest,” she said. “That was kind of hard, but I was still throwing well. I feel like I threw the best I could for what I had to work with, and I’m still getting better.”
While the season did not end in Fort Dodge as it had the previous three seasons, Berndt says she will take plenty of great memories from her time at Wayne.
“I just take away all the fun I had,” Berndt said. “Going to state three years was definitely a big thing. Obviously, committing to Iowa was a huge thing. I’ve always wanted to go D1. Throwing well enough to do that and having fun with my friends. I couldn’t have asked for any more (from my high school experience).
Berndt’s career finishes with three state tournaments, 982 strikeouts and as the third two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year. Click below to hear the full interview with Berndt.
PREVIOUS KMALAND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
2021: Olivia Engler, Atlantic
2020: Sterling Berndt, Wayne
2019: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2018: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2017: Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2016: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2015: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2014: Rachel Smith, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
2013: Madison Keysor, Treynor