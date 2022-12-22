(Rosendale) -- Three weeks removed from a state championship in football, many of those same contributors have spearheaded a productive start for the North Andrew boys basketball team.
The Cardinals are 4-1. They opened the season -- four days after their football season ended -- with a loss to Mound City. They have since recorded victories over East Atchison, Worth County, King City and Lexington.
"It was a slow but exciting start," Coach Wade Bryson said. "We hope to build on the football team's success. So far, we have. Our execution hasn't been the best, but the guys are competing. It's been fun to see."
The senior leadership of Collin Patterson, Hayden Ecker and Gunner Lawrence has been pivotal for the Cardinals.
"We had a lot of guys coming back that played a lot of minutes," Bryson said. "They're off to a good start."
Offensively, Ecker and Lawrence have been the straws that stirs the drink.
"It’s all about our guard play," Bryson said. "Those guys penetrate down the lane and get good looks. Our offense is built on high-tempo, attacking the basket and getting good shots."
Braxon Linville, Trey McDaniel, Mason Nester and Blaise Patterson have also been frequent contributors to the lineup.
The Cardinals have the luxury of playing Savannah next week at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
"The LeBlond Tournament is something we always look forward to," Bryson said. "Playing against Savannah doesn't happen very often."
The Cardinals open 2023 when they face Albany. They hope a strong start makes them a contender in the Grand River Conference.
"The first goal we have is to win the GRC West," Bryson said. "That didn't happen last year, so we want to reclaim that. Then we want to find a way to win districts. There are several good teams that will stand in our way and make things difficult for us. We'll have to increase our level of play as the year goes."
Click below to hear more with Coach Bryson.