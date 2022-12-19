(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have each revealed more information regarding their wrestling postseason.
The IGHSAU has announced their will be eight regional tournaments for their first state tournament. The regional tournaments will take place on 27th in Sioux City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Decorah. Each site will host two regional tournaments.
The IHSAA released its schedule for the State Dual Tournament, which is February 4th in Coralville.
Quarterfinals are 9 AM for the top half of the brackets while the bottom half has their quarterfinals at 11 AM. The consolation round is at 1 PM, followed by the semifinals at 3 PM. The fifth and seventh-place duals will be at 6:30 PM and the championship/third-place duals are scheduled for 8:30 PM.
The Des Moines Register was the first to report these changes.