Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Boston DeVault, Jaixen Frost of Mount Ayr and Central Decatur’s Jack Scrivner have been named unanimous First Team All-Pride of Iowa.

They are joined on first team All-POI by Gabe Funk of Lenox, Wayne’s Rayce Snyder and Cal Peterman from Bedford.

Second team choices went to Dawson Nelson of Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson, Central Decatur’s Sam Boothe, Southeast Warren’s Jack Williams, Bedford’s Asher Weed and Keaton England of Lenox.

Honorable mention went to Bedford’s Conner Nally, Central Decatur’s Gunnar Smith, East Union’s Austin Lack, Samson Adams of Lenox, Jaxson Bowlin from Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, Avery Phillippi of Nodaway Valley, Cam Seuferer of Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley’s Cael Hogan and Wayne’s Strait Jacobsen. 

Check out the complete list of honorees from the POI linked below.

Download PDF Pride of Iowa All-Conference Boys Basketball Team 2023 - All Conference(2022).pdf

