(KMAland) -- Maddax DeVault, Macy Emgarten, Jenna Hopp and Cassidy Nelson landed first team All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.
The quartet of first team choices are joined as All-State picks by seven other second team picks from the area and an additional six third team honorees.
Paige Andersen, Madison Camden, Lindsey Davis, Quinn Grubbs, Danielle Hoyle, Haley Rasmussen and TJ Stoaks landed on the second team, and Kelsey Fields, Aleah Hermansen, Kailey Jones, Kenley Meis, Allie Petry and Claire Schmitz were third team picks.
In addition, the IPSWA chose Waukee’s Katie Dinnebier as Miss Iowa Basketball 2021. View the list of KMAland athletes honored on the first, second or third team below and the complete list of honorees linked here.
FIRST TEAM
Maddax DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Macy Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Jenna Hopp, SO, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Cassidy Nelson, SR, Lenox (Class 1A)
SECOND TEAM
Paige Andersen, SR, Denison-Schleswig (Class 4A)
Madison Camden, JR, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Lindsey Davis, FR, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Quinn Grubbs, SO, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan (Class 1A)
Haley Rasmussen, SR, Atlantic (Class 3A)
TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox (Class 1A)
THIRD TEAM
Kelsey Fields, SR, Creston (Class 4A)
Aleah Hermansen, JR, Audubon (Class 1A)
Kailey Jones, SR, AHSTW (Class 2A)
Kenley Meis, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 3A)
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert (Class 1A)
Claire Schmitz, JR, Harlan (Class 4A)