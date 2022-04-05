(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley senior Maddax DeVault has opened her senior track campaign on the right foot and is willing to do whatever it takes to have a memorable season.
The Simpson basketball commit opened her outdoor season at last week's Clarke Invitational with a flawless 4-for-4 performance en route to claiming the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week honor for the Spring sports season.
"I'm feeling really good," DeVault said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "You always have nervous energy, but I think the indoor meets helped us realize we have a lot of potential this season. We have to capitalize on that."
DeVault won the 100, 200 and 400 at Clarke on Friday at respective times of 13.17, 27.49 and 1:01.72.
"I always make it a point to warm up," she said. "So, I was really focused."
DeVault also contributed to the Wolverines' championship 4x400 squad with Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery and Annika Nelson.
"I was proud of how everyone went out and gave it their all," she said. "The upperclassmen helped guide the underclassmen. It showed that we have a lot of potential."
Devault's slate of events was different than her usual dose of hurdle events, but she says she's open to whatever her coaches put her in this season. That was evident on Monday night when she won four golds at her home meet in the 200, 100 hurdles, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relay.
"We're a little unsure," DeVault said about her lineup. "I think hurdles are in the lineup, and I'm excited about that, but I'm excited about the sprints, too. I'm just willing to do whatever I can to help my team succeed."
The KMAland Female Athlete of the Year starred in volleyball and basketball this season. And while her prep career is winding down, she says participating in track is something she feels necessary in order for her to improve in other sports.
"I think track is so important," DeVault said. "It's helped me stay in shape. I've really grown to love track. Making it to state my freshman year, I think that set a tone and made me want to go back every year."
DeVault has been a frequent visitor to the state meet. She collected three medals last season in the 100 hurdles (fifth), 4x200 (second) and sprint medley (fourth). She hopes to add to her medal count this season.
"I want to make it to state in four events," she said. "I think this year, I'm going to be in more individual events, so I have high goals for myself. I'm excited, and I have a high standard for myself. I hope I can accomplish a lot this year."
DeVault and her team return to action on Thursday at Interstate 35. Check out the full interview with DeVault below.