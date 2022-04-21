(Corning) -- Nodaway Valley senior Maddax DeVault was well on her way to a memorable night at Timberwolf Relays before the meet was cut short due to incoming rain and lightning on Thursday.
However, DeVault’s 12.50 points were enough for Nodaway Valley to edge Clarinda for the team title.
The Simpson basketball commit won the 100 (13.40) and contributed to the Wolverines’ shuttle hurdle relay title (1:09.22).
“I felt pretty good tonight,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “I’m disappointed that it got canceled. I still had 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles left, but I’m proud of how our team pushed.”
DeVault’s 100-meter showdown with Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn might have given those in attendance a preview of the Class 1A finals as DeVault and Andrusyshyn entered Thursday’s race with the second and third best times in the state.
DeVault got the edge on Thursday, beating Andrusyshyn by .07.
“She beat out of the blocks, but I pushed hard through the middle and to the end,” DeVault said. “She’s a great runner. I was happy to have some competition.”
Madison Fry, Olivia Laughery and Annika Nelson joined DeVault on the winning shuttle hurdle. Nodaway Valley opened and closed the meet with wins. Maddie Weston, Emma Lundy, Abby Engles and Nelson won the sprint medley (1:58.27), and Engles, Fry, Lundy and Nelson took first in the 4x200 (1:51.03).
Clarinda scored 55 points, eight fewer than Nodaway Valley. The Cardinals won only one event: the 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Raenna Henke in 10:47.58.
Shenandoah finished third in the team race, led by titles from Hailey Egbert (3000 in 12:07.96) and Sara Morales (discus in 109-10).
Lenox willed their way to a fourth-place finish. Sadie Cox was their lone champion as the freshman won the long jump with a leap of 15-10.00.
Fremont-Mills left Corning with two individual titles, thanks to championships from Emily Madison in the high jump (5-01.00) and Teagan Ewalt in the 400 (1:01.96).
“I’m proud of myself,” Ewalt said about her 400 win. “I’ve tried to get under 62 (seconds) for so long. I feel relieved. I’ve always focused on my start. Beating people through the first 200 is always my goal.”
Bedford’s Emily Baker continued her dominant season with a title in the shot put after a toss of 37-04.00. And Riverside won the distance medley with Emma Gordon, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Carly Henderson and Macy Woods in 4:38.15.
View the full results from Thursday’s meet here. KMA Sports managed to speak with DeVault and Ewalt after the meet. Check out those interviews below.