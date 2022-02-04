(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys basketball team rode the night of Max DeVries and a late surge to get a revenge win against the Creston Panthers Friday Night on KMA 960.
The well-rounded Red Oak Tigers (13-6, 10-5) extended their win streak to four games, secured a revenge win, and pushed the Creston Panthers (6-11, 4-9) to a five-game losing streak with a 58-45 win on Senior Night.
"With all the festivities going on, I just reminded the boys, you know 'you have everything to play for, this the seniors third-to-last home game, and also Brad (Sifford) who is injured and would love to be out there with us,'" Red Oak Head Coach Spencer Plank said. "We kind of had that motivation in our back pocket, and that's typically what we use. The underclassmen I think are really buying in to how blessed we are with the seniors that we have."
DeVries capped off what has been a phenomenal week after dropping 19 points against Atlantic and 27 points against Nodaway Valley yesterday. The sophomore guard would surpass the 20-point mark again and was clutch from the free-throw line late.
"The shots have just been open for me, my teammates have set me up extremely well," DeVries said. "Every time that I'm open, they've been getting me the ball and that's just kudos to them, because they see the whole floor and they know the game extremely well."
"About a month or two ago, he had a rough stretch of about three or four games, and I told him 'look man, you're going to have your breakout game, just keep fighting, keep grinding, doing what you do, and he did that," Plank said. "Tonight and last night you see the fruits of his labor."
The Tigers would strike first and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after DeVries and Baylor Bergren canned a three each. But Creston would counter with a 7-2 run of their own before the Tigers would muster another three from DeVries and found themselves with a 13-9 lead after one. However, Creston would manage to tie the game twice in the second quarter, both at 16 and then at 23, heading into the locker rooms at the half.
"I told them we weren't going to switch anything defensively, because we held them to 23 points at the half, which is a good half, we just weren't scoring the ball at our normal clip," Plank said. "We're not the type of team that wants to play in the 40s if we can help it, so a couple shots fell and our defense just stayed consistent through the whole game."
The Tigers would take that motivation and fly out of the gates in the second half going on a 9-2 run to begin the half, and began to shoot at a decent clip from the free-throw line as well. While DeVries was relatively quiet in the third, the senior trio of Ryan Johnson, Baylor Bergren, and Kaden Johnson stepped up, combining for 11 of the Tigers' third-quarter points.
"I told the boys in the locker room, I was like, 'this isn't a knock to you but, we played good, but we didn't play great," Plank said. "It's good to know that we have had games with four guys in double figures, which in the past we haven't had that, and we played good tonight, but there's a whole other level we can take it to."
However, the Panthers would continue to stick around and went on a 6-0 run of their own as Cael Turner and Khalil Sherrod began to find some offensive rhythm. Red Oak would jump out to a six-point lead after a pair of unanswered buckets, but Sherrod would cut the Tigers lead back to five at 38-33 with a quarter left to play.
But then the Tigers do what they know best and went 14-18 from the free-throw line in the final quarter, including draining their last eight to help them pull away for the victory.
"In practice if we don't make our free throws, we run for every miss," DeVries said. "We run and then we shoot free throws, and if we miss, we run more, so I mean it's just something under pressure that we've kind of adapted to."
DeVries would also can his fifth and final three-ball late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a commanding 52-39 lead and would also help seal the deal by hitting four of the last eight free throws of the night for Red Oak. However, missed free throws and other missed open shots for the Panthers ultimately make it too little too late for them as they would also hit some late free throws.
On the night, other contributors for the Tigers included Ryan Johnson and Bergren with eight points each while both would grab seven and five rebounds, respectively. Meanwhile, Kaden Johnson contributed six points, while Hunter Gilleland also knocked in a trio of free throws late and grabbed a pair of rebounds. For Creston, Turner would lead the way in points with 18 in the losing effort, while Sherrod and Kyle Strider would finish with eight points each and six and five rebounds, respectively.
You can catch the full video interviews with Max DeVries and Head Coach Spencer Plank below.