Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is excited to announce the 2021 KMA Sportscasters Scholarship award winners are Chloe DeVries of Red Oak, Glenwood’s Emma Hughes and Treynor’s Sid Schaaf.

DeVries, Hughes and Schaaf were selected among dozens of candidates for the award from a select group of schools. Candidates were considered based on our KMA Sportscasters sponsors affiliation with Bedford, Clarinda, East Mills, Essex, Glenwood, Maryville, Red Oak, Riverside, Shenandoah and Treynor.

Student-athletes from those schools that participated in at least two sports and had a grade point average of at least 3.0 were automatically considered. DeVries, Hughes and Schaaf emerged from that list and will receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship.

KMA Sportscasters sponsors this year:

Bedford: Bedford Drug

Clarinda: PCSB, Iowa Western Community College

East Mills: Malvern Bank, The ARC Group

Essex: Nutrien Ag Solutions

Glenwood: Barrett Auto Center, Sugar Makery

Maryville: Northwest Missouri State, Rogers Pharmacy

Red Oak: Hawkeye Ford

Riverside: Oakland Pharmacy, OSI Oakland

Shenandoah: Chat Mobility, Gowing Plumbing, Iowa Western Community College, Miller Building Supply

Treynor: Schaaf Ag, Treynor Bank

