(Red Oak) -- Red Oak didn't have to look far to find its next head boys basketball coach.
Ron DeVries has been a fixture in the Red Oak basketball world for awhile. Now, he's the head coach of the up-and-coming Tigers program.
DeVries has worn many hats in coaching with the YMCA program, then as the head junior high girls basketball coach. He most recently served as an assistant boys basketball coach under 2022 KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, Spencer Plank.
"I'm excited," DeVries said about the head coaching opportunity. "It's been a long time coming. I thought about it before Coach Plank came, but we were blessed to have Spencer take the job. Now that he's moved on, the time is right. I've been with these boys since the third grade, so I decided to ride it out with them."
DeVries hopes his familiarity with the program should maintain some stability.
"We wanted to keep things the same," he said. "There will be a small learning curve. We'll put our own personality into what we're doing, but the bulk of things will be the same."
DeVries has been a vital part of the Tigers' turnaround. They were a 1-win team in 2019 and a state qualifier just three years later. Each of Red Oak's last three seasons have been their three winningest in the past decade. DeVries credits Plank and Red Oak head football coach Michael Nordeen as the catalyst to the recent uptrend in Red Oak boys athletics. He hopes that continues with his guidance of the basketball program.
"Our boys sports struggled for awhile," DeVries said. "(Plank and Nordeen) turned football and basketball around. Things have gotten easier. I hope to step in and continue what those two guys have done."
The Tigers' played fast and free flowing under Plank. DeVries doesn't want that to change.
"We want to push the ball up and down the court," he said. "The half-court stuff is not our strength. The faster we can play, the better."
The top two scorers from last year's team -- Coach DeVries' son Max & Hunter Gilleland -- return to the lineup. The Tigers also return four other frequent contributors from last year's team.
"(DeVries and Gilleland) will be the focal point of what we want to do," Coach DeVries said. "We're trying to get the other boys in a rhythm."
The Tigers are only two years removed from a memorable run to the state tournament. DeVries feels they're not far off from a return.
"We hope we have a shot to get back," he said. "That's our goal. I think we're set up to win a district championship. We'll see how things shake out in February."
Hear more with Coach DeVries below.