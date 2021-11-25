(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central star Hunter Deyo ended his illustrious prep career by leading his team to a memorable state championship.
He also concludes his time in Council Bluffs as the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Lineman of the Year.
"It still feels surreal," Deyo said about the state title. "It was a great feeling."
The Iowa State commit captained a Titans' offensive line that flourished in the postseason. They posted wins over Spencer, Indianola and Waverly-Shell Rock before capping the season with a triple-overtime win over Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the Class 4A championship game, avenging a state semifinal loss to the Saintes in Deyo's freshman year.
Behind Deyo, the Titans claimed BCMoore's No. 1 offense in Class 4A. Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad passed for 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns while the run game also feasted, tallying 2,281 yards and 42 scores, led by Jonathan Humpal's 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns.
All of that success came because of the work in the trenches from Deyo, Parker Matiyow, Sam Chadwick, Hunter Waldstein and Jack Doolittle. Their talent was unquestioned, but Deyo says the secret was their cohesiveness.
"Our offensive line is a tight group," he said. "We love each other, and we all know how each other work. We've been doing it since August 1st. When we worked together as a team, no one could stop us."
While he pancaked defenders on offense, Deyo -- a two-time KMAland Defensive Player of the Year -- wreaked havoc for the Titans' defense with 42.5 tackles and 16 for loss.
Lewis Central assistant coach Matt Argotsinger served as Deyo's defensive line coach. He says Deyo's ability to quickly grasp things is what makes the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman special.
"We do something in practice and he takes it to the game faster than most kids," Argotsinger said. "Since he picks up quickly, he uses multiple techniques. Most kids get really good at one or two techniques. He probably has five or six he can go to."
Deyo led a Lewis Central defense that will forever be remembered for their triple-overtime goal-line stand of Xavier quarterback Alex Neal at the goal line on fourth down to hand the Titans a 32-24 triple-overtime victory. He recalls the fourth-down stop vividly.
"It was big," Deyo said. "Payton Ludington shot through the gap and hit a guy that wasn't moving because I had his ankle. Then Wyatt Hatcher jumped over the pile and stopped him. It was big for our defense."
Perhaps none of that happens if Deyo and his team don't suffer a 14-9 loss to Indianola in week four, leaving a sour taste in their mouths.
"That was the turning point in our season," he said. "We knew we had to change some things up. We weren't doing the little stuff right. Getting our butts whooped showed there was someone better than us. We needed our butts whooped. It was time to step up as a captain and as a leader."
While Deyo's performance on the field was outstanding, his leadership was equally impressive and might have been the difference-maker in Lewis Central's storybook season.
"Freshman year, I wasn't the best leader," he said. "Being a captain, I knew I had to be more part of a team and lift people up. I learned how to lead people when they needed to be led."
With his prep career behind him, Deyo -- a highly-sought recruit -- will take his talents to Ames for what he hopes is a productive collegiate career. Regardless of what happens, Deyo says he'll never forget the remarkable ride he and his teammates endured.
"Everything will stand out," he said. "This was an amazing year. I'm just glad I was a part of it."