(KMAland) -- Diagonal and Ankeny Christian lead the All-Bluegrass Conference Team with two first-team nods apiece.
Chloe Roe and Katie Quick were the choices for the Eagles while Taylor Lumbard and Anna Newton made the list for the Maroonettes.
Taylor Henson (Lamoni), Addison Wadle (Melcher-Dallas), Mia Shanks (Mormon Trail), Jayda Chew (Murray) and Rylee Dunkin (Twin Cedars) were also on the first team.
Riece Gjerde (Ankeny Christian), Kira Egly (Diagonal), Keelie Anderson (Moravia), Annika Shanks (Mormon Trail), Morgan Keller (Murray), Emma Boswell (Orient-Macksburg), Gracie Peck (Seymour), Cheyanne Bruns (Twin Cedars) and Kisha Reed (Twin Cedars) were second-team nods.
Macey Nehring (Ankeny Christian), Ella Hysell (Mormon Trail), Lauren Burton (Diagonal), Cristen Durian (Twin Cedars), Jalie Baumfalk (Murray), Kasyn Reed (Melcher-Dallas), Emaleigh Pierschbacher (Lamoni), Olivia Power (Seymour), Lauren Long (Moravia), Christa Cass (Orient-Macksburg) and Rachel Ogden (Moulton-Udell) were honorable mention tabs.
View the full teams below.