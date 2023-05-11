(Diagonal) -- Diagonal senior standout Anna Newton will play college basketball at the next level with Central College in Pella.
“It wasn’t easy,” Newton told KMA Sports. “It was kind of between two colleges. My sister played at (Buena Vista), and she is staying up there to teach. It would have been pretty fun to go up there, but honestly, Central was pretty much all you could ask for.”
Newton found the Pella community and the culture within the college to be right in line with what she was looking for in her next stop.
“The community part, the coaching staff,” Newton said. “I don’t know how we can get much better than that. Getting a coach that understands the inner workings of you. She knows what she’s doing and is very in touch with the brain part of the game. She knows how to make sure you’re doing all right and get that athletic performance from you.”
Central is in a rebuilding phase, posting an 8-17 record overall and a 5-11 mark in the American Rivers Conference under first-year head coach Moran Lonning.
“Last year, you could see how much improvement they’ve had,” Newton added. “They jumped leaps and bounds, and it was very fun to watch from the beginning of the season to the end. That was a huge thing for me.”
Newton capped off her strong career with the Maroons this past winter, finishing with 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She also hit 54 3-pointers and shot just under 40% from 3 with hopes of bringing that outside range with her to the next level.
“I’ve been obsessed with the game forever,” Newton said. “Watching older sister play ball and following in her footsteps, it means everything to have a coach take that chance on you and give you a spot on a team. It’s the best feeling. It’s just awesome.”
Listen to much more with Newton on her college decision in the audio file below.