(Treynor) -- Junior Ethan Dickerson's breakout game, a 28-3 run and another gritty effort were the key elements in Treynor's 56-45 win over Underwood in Western Iowa Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.
"Everybody in the gym saw how good the second quarter was," said Treynor Coach Scott Rucker. "On our end, it started defensively. We played well defensively and waited on our offense a little bit."
The Cardinals exploded for a 28-3 run that turned a 9-6 first-quarter deficit into a 34-12 third-quarter lead and outscored Underwood 16-3 in the second quarter.
"I don't know if our offense was honestly that great, but we hit a few shots," Rucker said.
Dickerson was the mastermind of Treynor's early offensive success, accounting for Treynor's first 10 points of the night en route to a 16-point, 11-rebound night.
"It got me really energized," Dickerson said about his fast start. "That helped me play well throughout the game. I feel like I'm getting more confident when I get the ball."
Dickerson's monster night is the latest testament to his offensive improvements this season.
"His work ethic in the offseason was really strong," Rucker said. "We had to change how we play offensively because of Ethan's progression. He's a year ahead of schedule. He gives us a post threat every night and gives us a dimension we weren't planning to have every night."
Sophomore Jace Tams finished with 13 points and dropped a pair of late 3-pointers to thwart Underwood's comeback attempt.
"I meshed my screens better, and my teammates were getting me open shots, so I hit them," Tams said. "We are a young team, but we are working on our chemistry, and it's starting to click."
Thomas Schwartz added nine points for Treynor, while Davin Rucker scored eight.
Defensively, Treynor stymied Underwood's up-tempo offense that thrives off scoring in transition.
"They're a very good team," Rucker said. "You have to rebound the ball against them. We were strong with the basketball, and our movement was pretty good.
Josh Ravlin led Underwood with 17 points, while Jack Vanfossan added 14, and Mason Boothby scored six in the loss. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) returns to action on Tuesday against IKM-Manning.
The win moves Treynor to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in WIC action. They entered the year with uncertainties surrounding their season due to the graduation of four starters. However, they have the same record as they did this time last year.
Coach Rucker is the first to mention his team is winning in a gritty, no-frills style, far from the recent Cardinals teams that put the program on the map.
While the memories of electrifying dunks from Jack Tiarks or surefire 3-pointers from past standouts such as Nolan Chapman, Jack Stogdill and Jerry Jorgenson are stark contrasts from this year's Treynor squad, one thing has stayed the same: winning.
"The most impressive thing about this team is how they've embraced the way we are playing," Rucker said. "It's not the sexiest way, but it's how we can beat teams."
The Cardinals return to action on Saturday against Grandview Christian. Check out the full interviews with Dickerson, Tams and Coach Rucker below.