(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s Lyndsey Caba was out to eat with her dad when she suddenly found some clarity.
“I was just like, ‘I’m going to go run,’” Caba said.
In this instance, Caba’s urge to run meant that she was ready to commit to Nebraska Wesleyan’s cross country and track programs.
“(Coach Jackie McKenzie) is the distance coach, and she was my admissions person,” Caba added. “After my tour, she was the person I talked to. We were just talking, and she said she would love to have me on the team. I took a couple months to think about it, but we were at dinner, and that’s when I knew what I wanted to do.”
Plattsmouth’s Female Athlete of the Year, Caba has been active in multiple sports throughout her career. However, cross country is one that she has not tried. Her first experience in the long-distance running sport will come at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I’ve been a volleyball player for 13 years now,” Caba said. “I’m a distance kid in track, so when you run distance it kind of comes with cross country. It’s going to be a new experience, but I’m really excited for it.”
Caba’s journey to the Lincoln school actually began quite early during her time at Plattsmouth.
“When I was a freshman, we have these college fairs,” Caba explained. “I talked to Nebraska Wesleyan back when I wanted to study business, so I was already interested in them as a freshman. As my senior year approached, I decided to get serious about college, so I took a visit there. I want to study pre-chiropractic now, and not every college has that major. They have it, and that was a big factor in my decision. Plus, I love running.”
A chance to continue running at the next level is certainly exciting for Caba, who just finished her Blue Devils running career at the state track meet last week in running for the state-qualifying 4x800 meter relay group.
“I’ve been running with those same girls for three years now,” Caba said. “It’s sad (it’s over), but knowing I get to continue running really makes me excited. After volleyball and basketball ended, I was really sad because I wasn’t ever going to play again, but I get to keep running.”
