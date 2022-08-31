(Treynor) -- Treynor football had a flair for the dramatic in their season-opening win over St. Albert, thanks to a surprisingly aggressive passing game.
The Cardinals left Council Bluffs with a 21-17 win after a passing touchdown from Kayden Dirks to Alan Young with just four seconds remaining.
The touchdown toss capped a memorable night for Dirks, who claimed the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor of the 2022-23 season.
"We could be better than we were Friday," Dirks said. "As we look back at our film, we were sloppy. I don't think it should be as close as it was, but I'm glad we pulled that win off."
While they left feeling they could have played better, Dirks says their resilient win speaks volumes.
"It shows that if the score isn't going our way, we're going to stick with it," he said. "We're going to keep pushing the ball downfield. That's what we did against St. Albert."
Dirks threw for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns against St. Albert. He threw the ball 42 times last week in Treynor's new-look, pass-happy approach.
For comparison, Dirks threw the ball only 109 times last season.
"I talked to Coach Casey a lot this offseason," Dirks said. "He said he was going to switch things up. They put a lot of hard work and thought into the playbook. I think our playbook now better suits our players because we are super athletic across the board."
Dirks' first touchdown pass was a Hail Mary to Alan Young at the end of the first half.
"My coaches said, 'Do what you can and be smart with the football'," Dirks said. "I saw some pressure coming, so I rolled out. I chucked it down to Alan because I knew he's a tall athlete that could go up and get it."
The Dirks to Young combo wasn't done either. The pair connected in the final seconds for a 30-yard touchdown with four seconds left.
"Alan had a couple drops in the first quarter," Dirks said. "We were helping him stay calm. We knew we're going back to him. We had the matchup we wanted, I lobbed it up to him, and he made a spectacular catch."
Dirks added 87 rushing yards and a score on the ground. If Friday's numbers are any indication, his ability to make plays with his arm and legs will benefit Treynor's offense this season.
"It's a big part of the Treynor offense," Dirks said. "Coach Casey said we need to use our legs and arms to move the ball. It adds an extra element to our game. Somebody has to decide whether to guard the wide receiver or guard me when I roll out. They're always going to make the wrong decision."
With their first win in tow, the Cardinals now turn their attention to a matchup with Western Iowa Conference rival Tri-Center.
The Trojans hope to bounce back from a 58-14 loss to Underwood last week.
Tri-Center's defense stifled Treynor last year for a 14-0 win.
"We need to be more consistent on offense," Dirks said. "We have to clean up our drives. Against St. Albert, we had drives stall out. I think we'll be fine if we can be consistent on offense. "
Keith Christensen has reports on Friday night as part of KMA Sports' week two coverage, which runs from 6:15 to midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960.
Check out the full interview with Dirks below.