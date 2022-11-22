(Rosendale) -- An experienced bunch hasn't been rattled during a tested season for the North Andrew football team, and their resolve has them on the cusp of another state championship.
The Cardinals (12-0) earned their spot in an 8-Player state semifinal after a nail-biting 40-38 win over Worth County Friday night. North Andrew used a late touchdown and a defensive stop to emerge victorious in a game full of many momentum swings and lead changes.
"We knew it was going to be that kind of game," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "I told our boys that this game would be one we remember 10 years from now. It lived up to all of that. We were just fortunate enough to make enough plays to come out with a victory."
The Cardinals' ability to prevail in a high-drama game speaks volumes to their experience.
"We're heavy with seniors," Williams said. "They've been through this. They have a lot of playoff experience. They know what it takes to win these types of games. I feel like we're battle-tested. We've played five top-five teams. When you do that, you learn how to win those games."
Deep postseason runs are nothing new to North Andrew.
The Cardinals have won seven state titles and played for 13 in their school history. They were state runners-up in 2020 and entered 2021 with state-championship aspirations but finished 6-5 with many of the same contributors to this year's team.
Williams feels last year's up-and-down season served as a motivator for this year.
"Maybe we needed last year," he said. "I felt we came into 2021 a bit entitled. There was some satisfaction. Injuries took over, and we were beat to heck. I think they learned a lesson. We've had fantastic attendance in the weight room. I'm proud of my guys for recognizing the changes they needed to make."
Archie (12-0) is the only thing standing between North Andrew and a 14th state championship game appearance.
The Whirlwinds average 61.6 points per game, and quarterback Briar McIntire has spun the pigskin for 1,035 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,301 yards and 26 scores.
"The first that stands out is their speed," Williams said. "They're extremely fast. We just have to be disciplined in our assignments. They throw a lot of eye-candy at you. If we can be disciplined with our eyes, we can at least slow them down."
Williams feels his team's size and big-game experiences plays in their favor Friday.
"These games always come down to the simple things," he said. "We know the ins and outs of this kind of game. There are a mountain of distractions, so having seniors helps us stay on point and on task. We're healthy and excited for the opportunity."
Discipline is what got North Andrew to this point. It will also determine whether they're playing for a state title.
"They make teams become undisciplined," Williams said. "We have to read our keys and be disciplined. If we do that, we have a real good chance."
Trevor Maeder will have reports from Rosendale Friday night. Follow him on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Williams.