(Treynor) -- Treynor football opened their season on the right note this past Friday with a dominant 35-2 win over St. Albert.
The Cardinals scored the final 35 points of the game, following a special teams miscue that allowed for a St. Albert safety. However, as the game unfolded it appeared Treynor was able to take most negatives and turn them into positives, eventually.
“We had a slight little blunder there,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “We turned around had to kick off from our own 20, and we had a nice special teams play. Thomas Schwartz actually kicked a touchback from our own 20. One of his four touchbacks on the night.”
Treynor used a diverse rushing attack and stellar defense to stymie the 2020 semifinalist. Kyle Moss had 65 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, while Jaxon Schumacher went for 63 yards on just five carries and Kaden Miller bruised his way to 57 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kayden Dirks had 43 yards and a score on the ground and threw for 109 yards, including 73 – on two receptions – to Owen Mieska.
“We have a lot of playmakers,” Casey said. “That’s the balance we talk about. Who is getting the ball and how often they’re getting it. Trying to spread the ball around a little bit and doing that a few different ways than we have in the past. We passed for over 100 yards, and I don’t know that we passed for 100 yards all season last year. We’ll take that. It’s a good way to start.”
Defensively, senior Todd Pedersen had 2.0 of Treynor’s 7.0 tackles for loss and led the team with 6.5 tackles. Schwartz also made a pair of big plays on defense with two interceptions, and Schumacher raced to an 86-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
“The whole defense played great,” Casey added. “Guys up front, guys on the back end. All of our kids played great. The one benefit we have is that we have a lot of kids. It’s not just a lot of bodies, it’s a lot of talented bodies. We just kept sticking kids out there, and they were making plays.”
Following their rousing opening week win, Treynor turns their attention to another rival for their next non-district game. Tri-Center (0-1) dropped a 50-14 decision to Underwood in the opening week.
“Underwood is extremely talented, so you have to look at it from a little bit different lens when you’re seeing (Tri-Center’s) film,” Casey said. “They’re going to compete, and they’re really well-coached. We scrimmaged them last year before the season, so we got a little taste of what they were doing last year. We’ve got to be ready for everything from them.”
Tri-Center struggled to move the ball efficiently this past Friday, finishing with just 94 yards on the ground and 61 passing. Senior Brecken Freeberg was their top rusher and receiver with 85 and 24 yards, respectively, on 19 total touches.
“We need to make sure we’re lining up correctly and understand our keys defensively,” Casey said. “They do things formationally that are much different than St. Albert. We need to make sure kids are in the right spot and understand our gaps.
“Offense is kind of the same thing. Establishing first down and trying to get chunk yardage early. Just clean up those little mistakes. The penalties on a big play, the turnovers, we fumbled the snap on Friday night. Just cleaning things up and playing like we did in the second half (against St. Albert).”
Keith Christensen will be in Neola on Friday night, providing reports from Treynor/Tri-Center during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Listen to the full interview with Coach Casey below.