(Tabor) -- They got a scare, but Fremont-Mills notched another postseason win last week.
The Knights (7-2) earned their 25th ever playoff win and collected their ninth consecutive first-round victory by holding off Moravia, 44-38.
Fremont-Mills led by as many as 26 in the second half, but Moravia's high-powered offense made a late push before the Knights iced the game with an onside kick.
"Winning is hard," Coach Greg Ernster said. "Anytime you win is good. Hats off to Moravia. We got conservative in the second. Maybe that helped us or hurt us. I'm just proud of the way the boys finished the game."
Quarterback Taylor Reed completed only three passes Friday, but they were all touchdowns. The senior signal caller connected with Paxten VanHouten for three scores.
"He missed three touchdowns," Ernster said. "He probably could have had six touchdowns. He made the passes he needed to, though. That's all we can ask for."
The Knights' offense ran wild with 397 yards and three touchdowns. Braxton Blackburn had 176 yards and two scores off 15 totes, and Payten VanHouten had 12 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.
"Their traditional defense suits our offense," Ernster said. "We wanted to run right at them. They changed their defense up in the second half, but we adjusted. Our offense continued to do what it was supposed to do."
The Knights won't shy away from their run-first, smashmouth approach. Their next opponent, Southeast Warren, shares that philosophy.
The Warhawks (9-1) won a 38-32 thriller with East Mills last week to extend their season and grow their win streak to nine consecutive games.
"We're the same team," Ernster said. "We're both going to line up double tight and run it at you. We have a tough task against a well-coached team. It's going to be a fun one on Friday."
Sophomore Trey Fisher leads Southeast Warren's backfield with 1,133 yards and 18 scores. Logan Montgomery adds 746 yards and 13 scores, and quarterback Landon Harvey accounts for 254 yards and 11 touchdowns.
When the Warhawks throw, it tends to be out of a play-action package. Harvey has completed 62.5% of his pass attempts for 953 yards and 18 scores without throwing an interception.
The Knights must stifle Southeast Warren's grueling rushing attack but respect Harvey's ability through the air.
"We have to do our assignments first," Ernster said. "We have to swarm to the ball carriers and not give them extra yards. We're preaching this week to do your job."
The offensive approach is the same for the Knights -- run the ball.
"There's a blueprint against us right now," Ernster said. "We have to figure out how to adjust that. They have a big defensive line and a thumper at inside linebacker. We have to get a hat on them. We have to play our best offensive game and get three or four yards a pop. Hopefully, we can spring one."
Turnovers and penalties nearly cost Fremont-Mills last week. Ernster says that can't happen again.
"We have to take care of the ball," he said. "We can't give that ball extra touches."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call of Fremont-Mills/Southeast Warren on Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.